"It's really pathetic": Prince Harry's memoir name 'Spare' gets trolled online

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir, Spare, is all set to be released globally on January 10, 2023. While most of the book’s content is unclear at the moment, the title doesn’t seem to be sitting too well with social media users, as netizens are trolling the 38-year-old for the same.

One user took to Twitter and said:

“No, it is really pathetic. Suggested title: Devolution: My Journey From The Prince I Was Born To The Middle Aged Man Baby I Have Become.”

Prince Harry’s book is all about “raw, unflinching honesty”

On October 27, 2022, Penguin Random House announced the release of Harry’s book on Twitter. The caption of the post read:

“We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023.”

The publication also revealed that the memoir is all about “raw, unflinching honesty” and is filled with “insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” as the text on the image read:

“His Words. His Story.”

However, the title of the book did not appeal to netizens, as they trolled the name Spare relentlessly. One user commented by saying:

“That title is loaded with anger and jealousy…not to mention he isn’t the spare and hasn’t been for 9 years or so.”

Margaret @Margari48049649 @penguinrandom The worst title ever. He has very low self-esteem if he thinks of himself like that. Look at Princess Anne, Princess Margaret, Prince Philip, and Andrew, they were all spare and didn't whine like this guy. The book makes him sound pathetic @penguinrandom The worst title ever. He has very low self-esteem if he thinks of himself like that. Look at Princess Anne, Princess Margaret, Prince Philip, and Andrew, they were all spare and didn't whine like this guy. The book makes him sound pathetic

Lizzie 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @sharky8491 @penguinrandom A title should sum a person up ... is this what best describes him? It is incredibly sad that's all he has taken from life? that being 'the spare' has had the biggest impact ... he hasn't been the spare for 9 years now, is there not something better to sum him up? @penguinrandom A title should sum a person up ... is this what best describes him? It is incredibly sad that's all he has taken from life? that being 'the spare' has had the biggest impact ... he hasn't been the spare for 9 years now, is there not something better to sum him up?

Many also questioned The Duke's ethics, as one social media user took to Twitter and said:

“Princess Anne is technically the 'Spare'. However, she is considered one of the most highly respected Royals - because of her hard work and commitment. What a pity that Prince Harry never learnt anything from his Aunt's exemplary work ethic or sense of duty/loyalty!”

The Wales Family @lovefamilywales @penguinrandom Such a bad title.. he is clearly still living in the past! So embarrassing 🤭🤭🤭🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ @penguinrandom Such a bad title.. he is clearly still living in the past! So embarrassing 🤭🤭🤭🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

Bᴏɴᴇs & ᴀʟʟ ᴄᴀᴍᴘᴀɪɢɴ ᴍᴀɴᴀɢᴇʀ @Felicity_M2 Prince Harry calling his memoir SPARE is actually so iconic. he knew he ate that. Prince Harry calling his memoir SPARE is actually so iconic. he knew he ate that.

Bella Mackie @bellamackie I thought Prince Harry’s book would be called something like “living with purpose: my journey to finding my way” but it’s called SPARE and now I’m afraid I will read it. I thought Prince Harry’s book would be called something like “living with purpose: my journey to finding my way” but it’s called SPARE and now I’m afraid I will read it.

Others also felt that the title was only Prince’s way to “self-pity” himself.

“What a horrible self-pitying title Prince Harry chose for his book: Spare”

Many are of the opinion that the word “Spare” in the title is derived from “the heir and the spare,” which subtly points towards the differences between Prince and his elder brother Prince Williams. Some also extended their support to Harry for his memoir.

The book is expected to cover the dynamics of the relationship between the members of the royal family. The book is expected to be 416 pages long and will be released in 16 different languages.

As for the earnings, it has been made clear that the proceeds from the book will go to charity. The publisher has confirmed that the proceedings will be disbursed to Sentebale and WellChild. While Sentebale was co-founded by Harry himself in 2006, WellChild is a British Charity that helps young people with health conditions with grants.

Prince Harry first announced his book in 2021. He said that it would be a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.” According to the New York Post, the Duke has been writing the book with ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer.

As of writing, Buckingham Palace has not commented on the book or the title.

