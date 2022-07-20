Viral Yung Gravy Twitter video sparks memefest online 

Rapper Yung Gravy has become the talk of the town after a tape leaked online on Saturday, June 16, showed him getting intimate with someone. The tape has now been deleted.
While the rapper is definitely not the first to experience a tape leak, it has still managed to spark a memefest online, especially on Twitter.
Soon after the leak, the rapper posted a video on social media, saying:
“Yep, I saw it, it’s just the way she goes baby.”
That’s not all, the rapper made a reference to the leaked tape in a tweet that he posted about how he charted at number 68 on the Billboard Top 100 this month.
Apart from the memes and the opinions on the leaked tape, fans are also praising the rapper for his calm and composed response to the tape leak.
Twitter erupts with memes as news of Yung Gravy tape leak goes viral
On Saturday, June 16, a Twitter user uploaded a video of the rapper online where he can be seen getting intimate with a woman. The video, which has since been deleted, was viewed by millions within minutes and sparked a plethora of memes online:
At the same time, some also raised concerns about privacy violations and called out the "internet's obsession with violating people." One user wrote:
“Like this was clearly not consensual and he seems upset & it’s clearly an invasion of privacy??”
Seeing Yung Gravy handle the situation with composure, netizens showered praise on the American rapper.
Who is Yung Gravy?
Yung Gravy, whose original name is Matthew Raymon Hauri, is an American Rapper. The 26-year-old has been in the industry for about six years now, and is also a hip-hop music producer.
Originally hailing from Minnesota, Yung moved to Wisconsin for college and graduated in December 2017. He rose to fame when he gained traction on SoundCloud with his breakout hit, Mr. Clean. He has since been on seven international tours.
His songs have raked in millions of views and likes on YouTube, and many fans describe his music as being cheerful and light, unlike other heavy metal raps. His other popular singles include Buttered Up and Boomin.