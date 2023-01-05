Starbucks launches new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew to its 2023 winter menu

Starbucks is ushering off the new year with a cozy array of drinks and nibbles, including a nutty newbie. With the all-new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, the coffee chain is doubling down on its patron's passion for the Pistachio Latte and cold brew this winter.

Made with Starbucks cold brew and vanilla syrup, this new offering is finished with a layer of velvety cold foam flavored with pistachios and a sprinkle of salty brown butter flakes.

BlondeGirl @blonde_girls1 The new pistachio cream cold brew from Starbucks. The new pistachio cream cold brew from Starbucks. https://t.co/imVfClyYGe

Mentioned below are the nutritional facts about Pistachio Cream Cold Brew (Grande):

250 calories

120 calories from fat

13 grams of fat

8 grams of saturated fat

100 milligrams of sodium

33 grams of carbs

32 grams of sugar

2 grams of protein

185 milligrams of caffeine

There's more to the Starbucks winter menu 2023, including whole bean coffees and drinkware

Coffee lovers will still have the opportunity to indulge in a few of their old favorites, despite the fact that it may be difficult to divert attention away from the newly introduced Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. Among the returning sips are the Pistachio Latte and Red Velvet Loaf.

Pistachio Latte made a splash when it debuted in the winter of 2021. The beverage has become so popular that it's being offered for a third consecutive year. The Pistachio Latte combines Starbucks' signature espresso and milk with the warm flavor of sweet pistachio and is topped with a salty brown butter topping, whether served hot, iced or as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

Rosalyn Batingan of the Starbucks beverage team said in a release:

“Pistachio is the perfect flavor to follow the holidays and carry us through the winter season."

The renowned Red Velvet Loaf also returns to the bakery display with a wonderful vanilla cake mixed with classic red velvet cake topped with white chocolaty frosting.

: s @ihevrtsana i work at starbucks and the new red velvet loaf is so good i hate it i work at starbucks and the new red velvet loaf is so good i hate it https://t.co/fcG25943Xy

The 2023 winter menu is available for a short time at participating Starbucks shops nationwide, or while supplies last. This season, there will also be three unique whole-bean coffees on the market: the Starbucks Tribute Blend, which is offered at all Starbucks locations, and two Starbucks Reserve coffees - the new Starbucks Reserve Guatemala Lake Atitlan and Starbucks Reserve Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Chelelektu - which are only offered at a few Starbucks locations and Starbucks Reserve stores.

Starbucks Reserve Coffees! (Image via Starbucks)

To enliven the season, Starbucks is also introducing a new range of drinkware in pastel colors and vibrant floral designs. The winter collection includes a variety of stainless steel tumblers, ceramic mugs, cold cups, and more, all designed to keep cold beverages cold and hot beverages warm.

Pastel drinkware. (Image via Starbucks!)

Additionally, customers who use a clean reusable cup and present it at participating Starbucks locations will receive 25 Stars and a 10-cent discount on their beverage.

