Archnemesis meaning explained as Prince Harry's shocking revelations about Prince William go viral

While speaking to Good Morning America in an upcoming interview, Prince Harry opened up about his relationship with his brother, Prince William, and the apparent rift they have had for years.

The 38-year-old personality was speaking about his memoir Spare, which will release on January 10. In a preview clip shared by the Twitter handle of GMA, Prince Harry discussed a section of the book where he talked about his elder brother with host Michael Strahan.

Good Morning America @GMA

with a look at his interview with Prince Harry ahead of the release of his memoir “Spare" — which covers his relationship with Prince William, his time in the military and much more. Watch Monday on gma.abc/3GHGTGz “He is not holding anything back.” @michaelstrahan with a look at his interview with Prince Harry ahead of the release of his memoir “Spare" — which covers his relationship with Prince William, his time in the military and much more. Watch Monday on @GMA “He is not holding anything back.”@michaelstrahan with a look at his interview with Prince Harry ahead of the release of his memoir “Spare" — which covers his relationship with Prince William, his time in the military and much more. Watch Monday on @GMA. gma.abc/3GHGTGz https://t.co/UkXqIO4faL

Strahan asked him:

“There’s a quote in the book where you refer to your brother as your ‘beloved brother and archnemesis.’ Strong words. What did you mean by that?”

In response, the Duke of Sussex said:

“There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into or always played by the ‘heir/spare.’”

According to Collins Dictionary, an archnemesis is defined as someone who is a chief enemy.

Prince Harry and Prince William were in an alleged altercation over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s latest interview clip with Good Morning America comes after The Guardian shared details of an alleged altercation between Harry and his brother Prince William.

As per the outlet, Harry revealed in his upcoming memoir, Spare, that in 2019, William physically attacked him during one of their arguments over his then-girlfriend-now-wife, Meghan Markle.

Allegedly, Prince William called Markle “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive” before attacking Harry in his Kensington Palace home’s kitchen.

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dogs’ bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry then alleged that the Duke of Cambridge told him that he would “feel better” if he also hit him back, looked “regretful, and apologized.” Reportedly, Prince William also asked Harry not to tell Meghan Markle about their altercation.

Liana🦋 @WalesRoyals Needless to say,I stand with Prince William.Always. Needless to say,I stand with Prince William.Always. https://t.co/W9sBt8ATqr

Harry responded:

“You mean that you attacked me?”

To which William reportedly replied:

“I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

Prince Harry then reportedly called his therapist and told her that they have had a “million physical fights” in their lives, but “this felt different.”

The publication also published an excerpt from Prince Harry’s book where he recalled the time when he was born, and King Charles allegedly told Princess Diana:

JB Barrington @JBBarrington On this day in 1984 Prince Charles & Princess Diana got a massive chippy tea On this day in 1984 Prince Charles & Princess Diana got a massive chippy tea https://t.co/MOgQ8x1bYh

"Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare—my work is done.”

During the Good Morning America interview, Strahan also revealed that Harry shared that people around him have called him “the spare” throughout his life, which also explains the title of his autobiography.

Poll : 0 votes