"This is brutal": Prince Harry claims brother William physically attacked him, leaving netizens in disbelief

In his soon-to-be-published autobiography, Prince Harry claims that his brother William attacked him after a verbal altercation involving Meghan Markle in 2019. Despite security measures, the British newspaper The Guardian obtained a copy of the book titled Spare ahead of its scheduled release on January 10, 2023.

Illustrating the physical confrontation, the Duke of Sussex recounted the incident where William called his wife "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive." Harry defended Meghan, stating that his brother was "parroting the press narrative," and further wrote that the verbal row escalated when William "grabbed his collar, ripped his necklace, and knocked him to the floor."

Netizens were shocked and confused after the news made it to social media. One user Esther, @humanrights1266, commented:

"Don't air your dirty laundry in public,": Netizens left divided over Prince Harry's claim of his brother's physical attack.

After reading the leaked content from Prince Harry's autobiography, many took to Twitter to express their disbelief. They exclaimed that he didn't give his elder brother any "credibility" to make his own "judgment." They cited Meghan's alleged poor treatment of the staff as a reason for Williams's fight with Harry.

A comment by @humanaewatch, criticized him stating:

Humanae @humanaewatch Just the fact that #PrinceHarry would do this to his brother publicly proves he is a weak nasty little boy. Brothers fight, if someone swings at you swing back and don’t air your dirty laundry in public. Be a man. It’s like he’s never done military service. #William was right. Just the fact that #PrinceHarry would do this to his brother publicly proves he is a weak nasty little boy. Brothers fight, if someone swings at you swing back and don’t air your dirty laundry in public. Be a man. It’s like he’s never done military service. #William was right.

However, many users commented in favor of the Duke, stating that physical violence is no joking matter. Some pointed out that Prince William is known to have a "violent temper" and that it is not far-fetched that he attacked his younger brother.

One user @Totallytfw, called the incident "unacceptable," stating:

TerryG @Totallytfw Prince William going to Prince Harry’s house to insult his wife & then attacking him is so crazy to me. Who does that?



Also, I get that siblings fight; however, William & Harry were in their 30s at the time.



Unacceptable for William to put his hands on Harry in his own house. Prince William going to Prince Harry’s house to insult his wife & then attacking him is so crazy to me. Who does that?Also, I get that siblings fight; however, William & Harry were in their 30s at the time. Unacceptable for William to put his hands on Harry in his own house.

Here are some comments seen on Twitter speaking for and criticizing the Duke of Sussex:

HRH The Duke of Thomassin™ @HRHDukeThomas Now… we all saw Prince Harry do that military-style training thing with James Corden.



If he had hit Prince William back… let’s just say, Harry has a lot of self control. Now… we all saw Prince Harry do that military-style training thing with James Corden. If he had hit Prince William back… let’s just say, Harry has a lot of self control.

D @wukster2 #spare It’s important to make a mental note that the same people saying what’s the big deal Prince William punched Prince Harry, are the same people screaming that Meghan Markle is a bully cos she sent staff emails at 5AM and asked them follow up questions #PrinceHarryMemior It’s important to make a mental note that the same people saying what’s the big deal Prince William punched Prince Harry, are the same people screaming that Meghan Markle is a bully cos she sent staff emails at 5AM and asked them follow up questions #PrinceHarryMemior #spare

Paula @Walsh2Paula Just look at Kate Middleton's behaviour around Prince William and then tell me why are we surprised about him abusing Prince Harry?



Tyler Perry told us about the royal family abusing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He compares it to watching his own mother being abused. Just look at Kate Middleton's behaviour around Prince William and then tell me why are we surprised about him abusing Prince Harry? Tyler Perry told us about the royal family abusing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He compares it to watching his own mother being abused.

Tobias @Hellqvisttri No… there’s no way Prince William beat Harry so he fell to the ground. Enough, already. I don’t know why Harry is writing these lies but they’re getting obvious now… #PrinceHarry No… there’s no way Prince William beat Harry so he fell to the ground. Enough, already. I don’t know why Harry is writing these lies but they’re getting obvious now… #PrinceHarry

Ella @EllasantosRoyal Doesn’t Prince Harry gives his brother, the future King of England, ANY credibility AT ALL?

Does he really think that Prince William HAS NO CAPACITY to make his own Judgement? I understand why Prince William lost his temper. Mother Therese would lose hers, Harold. Doesn’t Prince Harry gives his brother, the future King of England, ANY credibility AT ALL?Does he really think that Prince William HAS NO CAPACITY to make his own Judgement? I understand why Prince William lost his temper. Mother Therese would lose hers, Harold.

Kayla Adams @KaylaAdams___ Prince Harry called his therapist because his brother Prince William ripped his necklace and pushed him on to a dog bowl…



… the same Prince Harry couldn’t get his wife a therapist when she said she was suicidal? He said on public tv that he was embarrassed to tell anyone?



Wtf Prince Harry called his therapist because his brother Prince William ripped his necklace and pushed him on to a dog bowl…… the same Prince Harry couldn’t get his wife a therapist when she said she was suicidal? He said on public tv that he was embarrassed to tell anyone?Wtf

A. @ExposingSMG Prince William approached Prince Harry about Meghan Markle's treatment of staff and it resulted in a fight... this tells me everything I need to know.



If you recall, there were reports that Meghan was bullying her staff & Cambridge staff. Reports that were never disproven. Prince William approached Prince Harry about Meghan Markle's treatment of staff and it resulted in a fight... this tells me everything I need to know.If you recall, there were reports that Meghan was bullying her staff & Cambridge staff. Reports that were never disproven.

Tord Bakken Friis @tordbfriis To elaborate, if Prince Harry really does want to improve his relationship with his brother, it's a terrible idea to tell private details in a international book. I mean, what, is this suppose to warm up Prince William? To elaborate, if Prince Harry really does want to improve his relationship with his brother, it's a terrible idea to tell private details in a international book. I mean, what, is this suppose to warm up Prince William?

Prince Harry's Autobiography and the altercation

The book, authored by the Duke of Sussex, is titled Spare, which is derived from an old saying that the first son is the heir to titles and fortune, and the second one is, therefore, a spare.

Harry described the incident and explained that his brother wanted to discuss the controversy surrounding their shaky relationship and struggles with the press. William arrived at his (Harry's) London home "piping hot" and complained about Meghan, which led to a shouting match.

Prince Harry with his brother Prince William (Image via Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales then complained about why Harry acted like an heir and was not content with being a "spare," writes the Duke. William even stated that he was "trying to help," to which Harry replied:

"Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?"

Wanting his brother to calm down, Harry headed to the kitchen to grab water from him, much to William's rage, which led to the altercation. Harry wrote:

"He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor."

Prince Harry added that he landed on a dog bowl that broke, injuring him. Harry then asked his brother to leave, but he urged Harry to "hit back," which the younger refused. Later, William "looked regretful and apologized," according to the text, but added:

"You don’t need to tell Meg about this."

The Duke of Sussex did not immediately inform the Suits actress.

The book details Harry's resentment of being just a "spare" throughout his life and his relationship with his wife, Meghan, through courtship, marriage, and parenthood.

He narrates the story of how his father, King Charles, told his mother, Princess Diana, on the day of Harry's birth:

"Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done."

The autobiography details subjects from the interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and a recent Netflix documentary released in 2022, including the miscarriage suffered by Meghan, the racism she faced, and her thoughts of suicide.

Two interviews with Prince Harry are scheduled to be broadcast in the UK and the US ahead of the release of Spare.

