When and Where to watch Prince Harry’s Anderson Cooper interview? 'Explosive' tell-all leaves the internet divided

Prior to the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, an interview by Anderson Cooper with the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex is set to be released on 60 Minutes this coming Sunday, January 8. It will air on CBS. This will be the Duke’s first U.S. television interview.

In a short teaser of the 'explosive' conversation that will be revealed in a week, Prince Harry can be seen accusing Buckingham Palace of betraying him and his wife, former actress Meghan Markle, by feeding fake stories about the couple to the press.

Harry basically defended himself and Meghan against all public criticism of their decision to blast the British royal family publicly. In the teaser, when Anderson asked him why he had to be so public about moving to California and stepping back from the royal institution, Harry said:

“Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know the family motto is ‘never complain, never explain’. But it’s just a motto, and it doesn't really hold.”

Anderson then asked him if there had been a lot of complaints and explanations through these leaks, and Prince Harry claimed that the Royal Palace would have a conversation with the correspondent, who would be literally spoon-fed all the information to write the story. He added:

“And at the bottom of it, they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.”

The Duke of Sussex was essentially reiterating details that his wife, Meghan, had previously shared in their recent bombshell Netflix documentary series. Prince Harry told Anderson that the family has betrayed the couple repeatedly:

“When we're being told for the last six years, "We can't put a statement out to protect you," but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point where silence is betrayal.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Image via Netflix)

In the series as well, the couple made several stirring claims about the royal family, emphasizing that previously, the palace lied to protect the Prince of Wales but would never tell the truth to protect them.

Twitter reacts to the claims Prince Harry made in his 60 Minutes interview teaser

Below the official post by 60 Minutes on Twitter, where the interview was teased, people flocked to comment and share their opinions on the matter. While some expressed genuine interest in hearing Harry's side of the story, others slammed him and Meghan Markle and called him a liar for constantly dragging the royal palace.

The British Royal family (Image via Getty Images)

One user called Harry a liar and accused him of being jealous of his brother William. They said that the Duke of Sussex supported his wife, Meghan, by publishing her public relations just to discredit the royal family. They concluded their tweet by extending their support for Prince William.

O kingdom 🎊🤍🎊 @omabelllll



My big support goes out to Prince William, Prince of Wales @60Minutes To a liar who is very jealous of his brother and supports his wife by publishing her public relations to discredit his family...It's final words about.My big support goes out to Prince William, Prince of Wales @60Minutes To a liar who is very jealous of his brother and supports his wife by publishing her public relations to discredit his family...It's final words about.My big support goes out to Prince William, Prince of Wales ❤👑 https://t.co/iSCQZWvuaB

While another implied that without Meghan’s presence next to him, Harry has a better chance of being truthful in this interview. However, he would probably play the Diana card to gain sympathy. The user said they feel sorry for William and Kate's children, who have to hear all these accusations.

IngaD @IngaDeee @brigantia__ @SabirahLohn He has more chance of being truthful without TW and her claw beside him. Either way he will play the Diana card to pull at the heartstrings and every argument H ever had with William. I feel sorry the Wales children who have to hear this rubbish @brigantia__ @SabirahLohn He has more chance of being truthful without TW and her claw beside him. Either way he will play the Diana card to pull at the heartstrings and every argument H ever had with William. I feel sorry the Wales children who have to hear this rubbish

Linda Boland @LalaBean1 @60Minutes Oh not more whining!!! I could write the script for this- with bland responses. I’ll celebrate the Princess of Wales’ birthday instead. She’s worth listening to! @60Minutes Oh not more whining!!! I could write the script for this- with bland responses. I’ll celebrate the Princess of Wales’ birthday instead. She’s worth listening to!

Irish_lass @TheLifeHere @60Minutes It will be interesting to see the new versions of events he comes up with this time. So far they told different versions of the same events for Oprah and their Netflix reality series. can you really trust someone with that faulty of a memory? @60Minutes It will be interesting to see the new versions of events he comes up with this time. So far they told different versions of the same events for Oprah and their Netflix reality series. can you really trust someone with that faulty of a memory?

Me @SportsChik15 @60Minutes I can summarize it for you: royal family bad, paparazzi evil, he and his wife perfect. @60Minutes I can summarize it for you: royal family bad, paparazzi evil, he and his wife perfect.

Antoinette1962 @Antoinette19621 @60Minutes lies, and more lies, is Cooper going to ask him about all the documented lies, or like Oprah is he just going to take all the lies for granted. @60Minutes lies, and more lies, is Cooper going to ask him about all the documented lies, or like Oprah is he just going to take all the lies for granted.

Another user tweeted that it would be great to hear the story from Harry himself, instead of a bunch of other people who don't even know him or have never met him.

Caeso_K @Caeso_K @KaindeB @60Minutes It will be great to hear from the man himself instead of a bunch of people who don't know him or even met him. @KaindeB @60Minutes It will be great to hear from the man himself instead of a bunch of people who don't know him or even met him.

emily kingston 🧡 @emkingston44 @60Minutes I’m glad Harry is telling his side of the story. I’m looking forward to his book. @60Minutes I’m glad Harry is telling his side of the story. I’m looking forward to his book.

Thriving Peonies @Hudson1906 @60Minutes Within days of Harry’s relationship becoming public, the racism started from the British media. Years later with hundreds upon hundreds of toxic articles written about H&M from these unscrupulous reporters from their ‘alleged 🙄 sources’, Harry now is speaking truth to power! @60Minutes Within days of Harry’s relationship becoming public, the racism started from the British media. Years later with hundreds upon hundreds of toxic articles written about H&M from these unscrupulous reporters from their ‘alleged 🙄 sources’, Harry now is speaking truth to power! 👍

Queens R. Made @QueenRMade1 @60Minutes I am glad Prince Harry is speaking more for & about his life. Too many so-called royal experts have made millions off his name. It’s time he got to tell his own story. If you don’t want to see, hear, or listen, don’t. No 1 forces you to. I’ll listen to Diana’s true heir. @60Minutes I am glad Prince Harry is speaking more for & about his life. Too many so-called royal experts have made millions off his name. It’s time he got to tell his own story. If you don’t want to see, hear, or listen, don’t. No 1 forces you to. I’ll listen to Diana’s true heir. https://t.co/mKFrePqJkw

Harry’s memoir, Spare, has been ghostwritten by JR Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize winner, and will be released on January 10, by Penguin Random House. Some sources have claimed that this book will be particularly tough on the Prince of Wales.

The biography reportedly contains minute details and even a description of the fight between the two brothers. It will likely close all roads to reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Poll : 0 votes