When and Where to watch Prince Harry’s Anderson Cooper interview? 'Explosive' tell-all leaves the internet divided

Prior to the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, an interview by Anderson Cooper with the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex is set to be released on 60 Minutes this coming Sunday, January 8. It will air on CBS. This will be the Duke’s first U.S. television interview.
In a short teaser of the 'explosive' conversation that will be revealed in a week, Prince Harry can be seen accusing Buckingham Palace of betraying him and his wife, former actress Meghan Markle, by feeding fake stories about the couple to the press.
Harry basically defended himself and Meghan against all public criticism of their decision to blast the British royal family publicly. In the teaser, when Anderson asked him why he had to be so public about moving to California and stepping back from the royal institution, Harry said:
“Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know the family motto is ‘never complain, never explain’. But it’s just a motto, and it doesn't really hold.”
Anderson then asked him if there had been a lot of complaints and explanations through these leaks, and Prince Harry claimed that the Royal Palace would have a conversation with the correspondent, who would be literally spoon-fed all the information to write the story. He added:
“And at the bottom of it, they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.”
The Duke of Sussex was essentially reiterating details that his wife, Meghan, had previously shared in their recent bombshell Netflix documentary series. Prince Harry told Anderson that the family has betrayed the couple repeatedly:
“When we're being told for the last six years, "We can't put a statement out to protect you," but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point where silence is betrayal.”
In the series as well, the couple made several stirring claims about the royal family, emphasizing that previously, the palace lied to protect the Prince of Wales but would never tell the truth to protect them.
Twitter reacts to the claims Prince Harry made in his 60 Minutes interview teaser
Below the official post by 60 Minutes on Twitter, where the interview was teased, people flocked to comment and share their opinions on the matter. While some expressed genuine interest in hearing Harry's side of the story, others slammed him and Meghan Markle and called him a liar for constantly dragging the royal palace.
One user called Harry a liar and accused him of being jealous of his brother William. They said that the Duke of Sussex supported his wife, Meghan, by publishing her public relations just to discredit the royal family. They concluded their tweet by extending their support for Prince William.
While another implied that without Meghan’s presence next to him, Harry has a better chance of being truthful in this interview. However, he would probably play the Diana card to gain sympathy. The user said they feel sorry for William and Kate's children, who have to hear all these accusations.
Another user tweeted that it would be great to hear the story from Harry himself, instead of a bunch of other people who don't even know him or have never met him.
Harry’s memoir, Spare, has been ghostwritten by JR Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize winner, and will be released on January 10, by Penguin Random House. Some sources have claimed that this book will be particularly tough on the Prince of Wales.
The biography reportedly contains minute details and even a description of the fight between the two brothers. It will likely close all roads to reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William.