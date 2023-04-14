Who does Milo Ventimiglia play in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5? Details explored ahead of final season premiere

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, the highly anticipated final season of the mega-hit and fan-favorite comedy-drama series, makes its arrival exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12:01 am ET. As stated in the official brief description for the brand new 5th season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, released by Prime Video:

"In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away."

In the previous season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the audience briefly saw popular actor Milo Ventimiglia as the mysterious 'Handsome Man". The actor is all set to make an exciting return in the show's 5th season.

The news has been confirmed by the show's writer Daniel Palladino and creator Amy Sherman Palladino in a recent interview with TVLine.

Actor Milo Ventimiglia will make an extensive appearance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5

In the interview with TVLine, Palladino said while revealing the news of Ventimiglia's appearance in season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel:

"We will see a nice, more extensive Part 2 to ‘Milo and Rachel.’"

The creator has also disclosed that the audience will get to know the name of the mysterious character in the new episodes of the series, which will be played by Milo Ventimiglia.

Palladino, who previously worked with Ventimiglia in the popular series Gilmore Girls, further spoke about the charms of the actor in the same interview with TVLine. She said:

"You haven’t really lived until you have Milo walking around your set. Other than it’s just a good-looking guy walking around, he’s such a special person...The birds and chipmunks in Central Park were a little friendlier. Everything’s just a little better! It was just really, really a delight to have him hang around."

In the 4th season of the series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Milo Ventimiglia’s character made an intriguing yet brief appearance in the seventh episode. In the previous season, the character met the show's lead character Midge, portrayed by Miriam "Midge" Maisel, while just casually walking in Central Park.

The two characters then went on to flirt and have a heart-to-heart long conversation, ahead of taking things between them to the next level. But, in a moment of utter shock, their one-night stand got interrupted by none other than “Handsome Man’s” wife. After that, the character was no longer seen in season 4.

Apart from Rachel Brosnahan and Milo Ventimiglia, the cast list for the series' new and final season 5 includes:

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Tony Shalhoub as Abraham "Abe" Weissman

Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel

Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

Reid Scott as Gordon Ford

Jason Ralph as Mike Carr

Alfie Fuller as Dinah Rutledge

Nunzio and Matteo Pascale as Ethan Maisel, Midge and Joel's elder child.

Matilda Szydagis as Zelda

Brian Tarantina as Jackie

The show was first released on Prime Video on March 17, 2017. The series' official description states:

"In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel’s life is on track– husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she’s good at – and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls)."

Don't forget to catch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, which arrives this Friday, April 14, 2023, on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes