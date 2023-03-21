The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fans concerned over Lenny's absence in new season 5 trailer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been one of the most prominent TV shows in recent times and is now gearing up for its fifth season. The period drama-comedy has already successfully tackled many crucial themes, becoming a household name in the past few years. Starring Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, the show has been praised for its excellent casting.

With high expectations from the fifth season, the trailer was recently released by Amazon Prime Video. However, the clip did not include fan-favorite actor Luke Kirby (as Lenny Bruce). This has made fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel quite concerned, especially after the actor did such a great job in the previous season.

This is concerning as Jane Lynch (as Sophie Lennon) and Luke Kirby were not among the characters who were confirmed to be returning for the fifth season. It is yet to be seen if Lenny Bruce's character returns to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, but the trailer seems to indicate the worst.

"A concerning lack of Lenny" - Fans react to actor missing from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 trailer

When a show is this popular amongst the fanbase, with no significant drop in tempo or quality over the years, it is bound to get a thunderous reception. This is the case for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, whose trailer has gotten fans very excited.

Despite the exceptional reception and the surrounding excitement, Lenny Bruce's absence in the trailer seems to have taken the cake. Many fans took to the comments section of the official trailer on social media to express their concern that the actor may not make an appearance in the new season.

𝙮𝙖𝙮𝙞 @misloneliness @MaiselTV

he is the other star here @PrimeVideo ok but where's my man Lenny Brucehe is the other star here @MaiselTV @PrimeVideo ok but where's my man Lenny Brucehe is the other star here

Shawna @shawnastar252 @MaiselTV @PrimeVideo Literally NO ONE wants him to go away. Where is Lenny?! @MaiselTV @PrimeVideo Literally NO ONE wants him to go away. Where is Lenny?! https://t.co/NVHIvvawG8

Ana @have1you_ever @MaiselTV @PrimeVideo Where is Lenny? And I think she’ll be going back to Joel by the end @MaiselTV @PrimeVideo Where is Lenny? And I think she’ll be going back to Joel by the end

Lenny Bruce was one of the most crucial additions to the cast of the show in the previous season. Though the series and its characters are fictional, Lenny Bruce, played to perfection by Luke Kirby, is inspired by a real-life comedian of the same name. Lenny Bruce has been a constant reminder of the darkness of the comic world and the fight to make people laugh.

This fits in perfectly with the premise of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a New York housewife who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy and decides to pursue it despite the opposition of society. The story has traversed quite a bit to incorporate a lot about both the stand-up comedy scene in the 1950s and the changing social norms over the years.

The fifth season of the show will premiere on April 14, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

