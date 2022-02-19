The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 episode 1 review: A woman scorned

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel made its glorious return to Amazon Prime on February 18. More than two years have passed since we last saw Midge Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, standing on the airport runway after being fired from Shy Baldwin's, played by LeRoy McClain, European tour for being too open about the singer's personal life on stage.

Season 4 took up with Mrs. Maisel being in the immediate aftermath as she came to terms with her massive career setback and the greater financial ramifications of being fired. It takes a few beats to get back into the groove and catch up with the numerous obstacles, but this is a welcome return.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 episode 1

Midge's emotional outburst

The season 4 premiere of the show, Rumble on the Wonder Wheel, opens with a riled-up Mrs. Maisel playing at the Gaslight Cafe, back in her element.

The contrast of cuts from the audience's laughter to Mrs. Maisel's spin in the cab is rather striking and serves as a reminder that she is not flawless. She is a naturally confident person, but that does not mean she isn't afraid.

If the fact that she alternated between crying and laughing hysterically wasn't enough to indicate that she wasn't taking her firing well, the moment she began tossing her new ivory dress and matching hat out the taxi window puts everything in perspective.

Why is Midge's outburst unjustified

Midge's outburst won't endear her to anyone who already dislikes the character's bratty habits, even though Rachel Brosnahan is absolutely captivating in her role.

Her piece had sexual overtones, and America in 1960 was not a safe place for a Black gay person. So it's difficult to feel sorry for Midge when assessing the weight of her comments — even if she attempts to dismiss it as a joke.

Midge's previous decisions backfire

Another season 3 finale scene that has caused controversy is Midge buying her former apartment back from Joel's father. Her contract with Shy was a major factor in Moishe agreeing to the loan.

Midge wants to return to the Upper West Side building where we originally saw her, and she needs her savings to keep her ex-father-in-law happy with the loan installments.

The tumultous trip to Coney Island

Her trip to Coney Island to celebrate her son Ethan's birthday coincides with her breaking the news to her family that she isn't in Europe. Although this is not his true birthday, it was a convenient date for both sets of his grandparents.

One-on-one conversations have a stronger emotional impact than these bizarre set-ups, and they also allow us to appreciate the musicality of Sherman's script. One example is Susie and Joel's exchange, but it is Susie and Midge's intimacy that best achieves the comedy-drama mix.

Midge is already authentically herself by the end of this episode as she says,

"I want to be me every time I walk on stage."

Though Midge is far from the European towns where she had planned to perform, all is not lost, her dream has not died the death she described during her post-airport outburst.

Midge also seems to be losing the remaining vestiges of the 1950s in this episode, as she asserts some sort of independence despite the barriers, indicating that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is ready for the new decade.

