The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 cast additions: Who are the actors joining Netflix's comedy series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the critically acclaimed comedy period drama series, makes its return with a much-anticipated season 5 this Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12:01 am ET, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The 5th season is also the final one of the series. As per the official synopsis for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, given by Prime Video:

"In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away."

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the series has become a fan-favorite over the last four seasons due to its enticing storyline and amazing lead actor, Rachel Brosnahan.

As stated by Entertainment Weekly, three new actors have joined the promising cast of the show's fifth season. These include Sutton Foster, Hank Azaria, and Darren Criss. Their characters are yet to be revealed by the streaming platform.

Sutton Foster and others join the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5

1) Sutton Foster

Renowned American singer, dancer, and actor Sutton Foster will be seen playing a significant role in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The actress is best known for her portrayal of the characters Adela in the 2014 movie The Angriest Man in Brooklyn and Liza Miller in the 2015 TV series Younger.

The actress began her acting career in theater. She has been a part of several highly acclaimed Broadway productions, including Grease, Annie, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Little Women, Young Frankenstein, Shrek The Musical, Anything Goes, My One and Only, and many more.

Sutton Foster has also been a part of an array of movies and TV series, including A Million Little Things, Ridley Jones, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Gravy, Sesame Street, Into the Dark, What Would You Do?, The Good Wife and more.

2) Hank Azaria

Critically acclaimed comedian, actor, and writer Hank Azaria is all set to play a pivotal role in the new and final season of the series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Azaria is best known for playing the role of Walter Plane in Great Expectations, Hector Gorgonzolas in America's Sweethearts, and Dr. Stan Knight in Love & Other Drugs.

The actor has also been a significant part of several other notable movies, including Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, Celebrity, Cradle Will Rock, Along Came Polly, The Simpsons Movie, The Smurfs: A Christmas Carol, Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer, and more.

Hank Azaria has also been a part of several other well-known TV series, including The Simpsons, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Babes, Herman's Head, Beethoven, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Friends, Tales from the Crypt, What a Cartoon!, Futurama, and several others.

3) Darren Criss

Well-known American songwriter, singer, and actor Darren Criss will also be seen portraying a crucial character in the new and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The actor is best known for playing the role of Lee in Girl Most Likely, Sutemaru in The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, Blaine Anderson in Glee, and Justin in American Horror Story: Hotel.

The actor has also been a pivotal part of several other noteworthy movies, including The Wind Rises, Six by Sondheim, Stan Lee's Mighty 7, Wrestling Isn't Wrestling, Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Midway, Eugene E. Lindsey, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and many more.

Darren Criss has also been a significant part of several other well-known TV series, including The Cleveland Show, Web Therapy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Royalties, Rick and Morty, Green Eggs and Ham, Muppets Haunted Mansion, and several others.

Don't forget to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, which airs on Prime Video on Friday, April 14, 2023.

