"She will ruin anyone": Amber Heard therapy notes spark online backlash 

Ahead of Amber Heard’s interview with Savannah Guthrie being aired today, Dateline revealed that they had read several documents from a doctor who had made reports about the 36-year-old’s domestic abuse. Heard explained in a preview clip that the medical practitioner had information dating back to 2011, which detailed instances of physical assault.

However, these claims received severe backlash from netizens. Most claimed that Amber Heard was putting up a facade, with most taking to Twitter to express their resentment. One user said:

Femme @FemCondition It occurs to me that Amber Heard is putting whichever therapist she claims those notes are from at risk, as California is a mandated reporting state.

She will ruin anyone to try to save herself. It occurs to me that Amber Heard is putting whichever therapist she claims those notes are from at risk, as California is a mandated reporting state. She will ruin anyone to try to save herself.

Peacock shared a 20-minute preview clip of Amber Heard’s interview. It revealed numerous documents from a doctor were given to NBC’s Dateline show. It reportedly “represented years of real-time explanations of what was going on.”

It also included a “binder” with detailed information about Amber Heard’s relationship with Depp dating back to 2011. The clip also included the actor claiming that she was reporting the abuse to an unidentified doctor.

In the upcoming episode, NBC showcased notes from 2012 which claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor allegedly “hit her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her.”

Eight months later, Johnny Depp allegedly “ripped her nightgown, threw her on the bed.” He also “threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her” in 2013.

"I have no ill will towards him": Amber Heard admits to still being in love with Johnny Depp

The Post reported that Heard’s legal team could not admit the documents into evidence during her sensationalized defamation trial against Depp due to “hearsay.”

Before the documents were shared, a teaser clip of the interview shared on Wednesday showcased Heard claiming that she “absolutely” still loves Johnny Depp. She added:

“I loved him with all my heart. I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”

In a Tuesday preview, the actress claimed that she “stands by every word” she said during her trial.

Following a six-week-long defamation trial, the jury unanimously voted in favor of Depp. He was awarded $10.35 million in damages. The actor was initially to be paid $15 million. However, due to Virginia state laws, Judge Penny Azcarate put a cap on the same.

Heard was also to be given two million in damages after one of Depp’s attorneys stated that Heard’s domestic abuse allegations were a “hoax.”

Netizens react to Amber Heard's therapy notes

Internet users were not convinced by the legitimacy of the documents, which were alleged to be written by a doctor. Many added that the notes taken by the doctor seemed to be therapy notes.

Netizens believed that Heard might have lied to the therapist and given a false impression of the incidents that would have occurred with her husband.

A few tweets read:

Margo @Margo123452022 Therapist's notes are only a written record of the same narrative from Amber Heard ad nauseum.

Mary Sunshine @AntifaLake

IsANarcissist

Mary Sunshine @AntifaLake
IsANarcissist
#AmberHeard There is a reason that therapists notes are not used in court,they are hearsay,and rely entirely one person's account of events with no proof. A narcissist can lie to their therapist as easily as they can in a court of law while under oath.

Calliope_DeMontParnasse @Calliope__M

Just like they lie on the stand. Just like they lie to

#goawayamberheard

#flappyfish #Turd #TruthWins #AmberHeardIsAPsycopath

Calliope_DeMontParnasse @Calliope__M
Just like they lie on the stand. Just like they lie to
#goawayamberheard
#flappyfish #Turd #TruthWins #AmberHeardIsAPsycopath
dailymail.co.uk/femail/article… More lies. Yes, psychopaths lie to therapists. Don't look so shocked.

🏴‍☠️LivingD3adGirl🏴‍☠️ @HailsLouis3 amber thinking therapist notes make her claims believable when its hearsay she really thought she could get away with using those notes cause she was able to get away with using her diary in uk trial! #justiceforjohnnydepp

independent.co.uk/arts-entertain… amber thinking therapist notes make her claims believable when its hearsay

#MenToo 🖤I AM A SURVIVOR🖤 #JUSTICEFORJOHNNYDEPP @AngelBLSulliva1 I'm fed up @ this point. @realamberheard IS SICK. How I know that yr therapist notes are a lie: 1 u wud hv released the name of yr dr* which u lied; bc therapists arent drs) see a THERAPIST IS A MANDATED REPORTER.THEY LOSE LICENSE IF THEY FAIL 2REPORT ABUSE. I'm fed up @ this point. @realamberheard IS SICK. How I know that yr therapist notes are a lie: 1 u wud hv released the name of yr dr* which u lied; bc therapists arent drs) see a THERAPIST IS A MANDATED REPORTER.THEY LOSE LICENSE IF THEY FAIL 2REPORT ABUSE.

The Issues of My Time @IssuesOfMyTime



2. No real domestic abuse victim would ever release details of their therapy sessions. It’s private and traumatizing to recount.



#AmberHeardlsAnAbuser

#AmberHeardlsAnAbuser
mol.im/a/10925017 1. Amber Heard, what you tell your therapist is proof of nothing. It's subjective lies.
2. No real domestic abuse victim would ever release details of their therapy sessions. It's private and traumatizing to recount.

Dads with Kids @DadswithKidsUk If Amber Heard has years of therapists notes - why was she needing therapy in the first place and why didn't her therapist report any "abuse" he/she was informed of? Maybe because they didn't believe her and were analysing her. If Amber Heard has years of therapists notes - why was she needing therapy in the first place and why didn't her therapist report any "abuse" he/she was informed of? Maybe because they didn't believe her and were analysing her.

Heebzo @heebzo #JusticeForJohhnyDepp It’s obvious that Amber heard is releasing those “therapist notes” through the media because she KNOWS it will not be admissible even In the Appeal. Think about it. #AmberHeardIsALiar It’s obvious that Amber heard is releasing those “therapist notes” through the media because she KNOWS it will not be admissible even In the Appeal. Think about it. #AmberHeardIsALiar #JusticeForJohhnyDepp

biller @billybobbybills There’s a reason why those therapist notes are not evidence.. it’s hearsay.. basically she can make anything up.. is dumb. Not a single thing is creditable. #amberheard There’s a reason why those therapist notes are not evidence.. it’s hearsay.. basically she can make anything up.. is dumb. Not a single thing is creditable. #amberheard

Johnny Depp responds to Amber Heard’s interview

In response to Heard’s soon-to-be-released interview with NBC, a spokesperson for Depp told Dateline that he would like to “move forward” after winning the case. They added:

“It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by the jury in Johnny’s favor.”

Amber Heard’s full interview will be released on NBC's Dateline on Friday, June 17.

