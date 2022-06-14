Fact Check: Is the leaked conversation between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at end of trial real? Transcript debunked

A conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has gone viral on social media. An alleged transcript of the two actors talking following the end of their sensationalized defamation trial was released. It has now left social media in a frenzy over whether the former couple really spoke with each other or not following the court case.

Johnny Depp was awarded $15 million in damages after his ex-wife Amber Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed piece written for The Washington Post. The Aquaman actress accused her 58-year-old ex-husband of domestic violence. The jury voted unanimously in favour of The Pirates of the Caribbean actor. He was to be given ten million dollars in compensatory damages and five million dollars in punitive damages.

The latter was reduced to $350,000 by Judge Penney Azcarate, which is the minimum allowed in the state of Virginia.

Amber Heard was to be given two million dollars in compensatory damages for defamation by Depp's lawyer, who claimed that her domestic abuse allegations were a "hoax."

What was the content of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard transcript?

A false final trial transcript was released by the Instagram account @bkb official1. It has since gone viral on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. The two actors' conversation appears to have been staged as a joke to promote a Bare Knuckle Boxing event scheduled for July 23 in London.

It appears that in the now viral fake transcript, Amber Heard asks Johnny Depp whether he still loves her following the gruelling six-week long trial. In the conversation, Heard continuously probes Depp about his feelings for her. The Edward Scissorhands actor says later in the end:

“Amber, this might be the last time we ever speak, so please listen to me carefully. Considering you like fighting so much why don’t you go watch #BKB27 this July 23 @theo2london in London!! They are BKB ! ….. Goodbye”

The transcript, which was shared as a joke to help various businesses market their products, has earned its own place on Facebook and other social media platforms. It is also doing the rounds on LinkedIn as well.

Amber Heard speaks out after jury announces verdict

Amber Heard gave her first media interview with NBC following the end of her defamation trial with Johnny Depp. The actress spoke to Savannah Gunthrie on the Today show. The Drive Angry actress spoke about the severe backlash she received on social media during her legal fight with Johnny Depp.

In a preview of the interview, Heard said:

“Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me - look me in the eye and tell me - that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

She also called Depp a “fantastic actor” and added:

“He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him.”

Netizens showed no sympathy towards the actress. Many opined that she wanted to garner attention following the end of the trial.

The special episode will be released on Tuesday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 15 at 8 pm EST.

