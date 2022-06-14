"She's completely delusional": Kate Moss fans slam Amber Heard for referring to Johnny Depp's witnesses as "randos"

Following her attorney Elaine Bredehoft's appearance on The Today Show, Amber Heard opened up about her defamation trial with Johnny Depp on the show. According to Deadline, the entire one-hour session of Heard's interview with Savannah Guthrie will reportedly air on June 15. Meanwhile, NBC has dropped some clips from the episode.

On Monday, June 13, the Aquaman star expressed her feelings about the verdict of the trial by the jurors. Like her lawyer, Bredehoft, Heard further claimed that the actor paid the witnesses brought by him for their testimonies.

In the full interview, Heard stated that she believed the verdict by the jury would impact the free speech of domestic abuse survivors in the US. Later, she reportedly also spoke about the differences between the UK "wife beater" libel case in 2020 and the recent defamation lawsuit by Depp.

What did Amber Heard say about Johnny Depp's witnesses in the interview with The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie?

In a clip released by NBC on Monday, co-host Guthrie asked Amber Heard about the potential reasons the jury might have had for not believing the actress. The 36-year-old Texas native said:

"They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, randos — as I say."

Amber Heard added:

"I don't blame them. I actually understand. He's a beloved character, and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

She later also stated that the jurors did not believe her claims as the three and a half weeks of testimonies by Johnny Depp's attorneys had allegedly portrayed Heard as a "non-credible person." The actress added how the testimonies from Depp's witnesses conditioned the jury "not to believe a word that came out of my mouth."

In a preview clip, the Aquaman star further addressed Depp's social media supporters, who took multiple stances against the actress. The constant social media allegations and hate against the actress resulted in multiple hashtags, including #AmberTurd, and #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser, amongst others. Heard addressed this and said:

"But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

Heard previously expressed her disappointment at the verdict. The actress stated that she was heartbroken over the decision of the jury despite the "mountain of evidence" which supported her. Heard also claimed that the evidence was not "enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

Fans scrutinize Amber Heard for her "rando" jab toward Kate Moss in her interview

Following the release of the clip of Amber Heard referencing Depp's witnesses in the trial, numerous individuals addressed the statement on social media. Several pro-Depp supporters took offense to Heard referring to the witnesses (including British model Kate Moss) as "randos."

B🏴‍☠️ @greenwitchlife #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser Not Amber Heard referring to Kate Moss (KATE MOSS!!) as a “rando”…she just cannot accept the truth, she’s completely delusional, completely wrapped up in her own narcissism, she needs to seek serious help. #AmberHeardIsALiar Not Amber Heard referring to Kate Moss (KATE MOSS!!) as a “rando”…she just cannot accept the truth, she’s completely delusional, completely wrapped up in her own narcissism, she needs to seek serious help. #AmberHeardIsALiar #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser

🌟🏴‍☠️ @GellertDepp Amber Heard referring to Kate Moss a Rando is perhaps one of the greatest shows of her delusion.



Kate Moss. Amber Heard referring to Kate Moss a Rando is perhaps one of the greatest shows of her delusion. Kate Moss. https://t.co/5gE5v3lqm3

frank drebin @danblock4 Amber Heard: ‘ i heard that JD pushed Kate Moss down the stairs’



Kate Moss: ‘That never happened’



Amber Heard: ‘what’s with all these randos? Why’d she testify? 🤷‍♀️’ Amber Heard: ‘ i heard that JD pushed Kate Moss down the stairs’Kate Moss: ‘That never happened’Amber Heard: ‘what’s with all these randos? Why’d she testify? 🤷‍♀️’

b ✧⡱ @j0hnnycdpp not amber “everyone is lying except me” heard implying that KATE MOSS IS A RANDO LMAOOOOOOO not amber “everyone is lying except me” heard implying that KATE MOSS IS A RANDO LMAOOOOOOO https://t.co/4CJK6ZJJdD

Celina @celina_ena

Kate Moss is a rando? 🤥



#AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #AmberHeardIsALiar #JohnnyDepp Amber Heard: “Johnny’s later witnesses were what I like to call ‘rando’s”Kate Moss is a rando? 🤥 Amber Heard: “Johnny’s later witnesses were what I like to call ‘rando’s”Kate Moss is a rando? 🤥#AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #AmberHeardIsALiar #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/LgV0Xt5tPB

Dee @tasteofsanity The funniest thing about Amber Heard calling witnesses who testified against her “randos” is that their testimony probably did the most damage to her case because they were completely unbiased. Oh, and one of them was Kate Moss. #johnnydeppvsamberheard The funniest thing about Amber Heard calling witnesses who testified against her “randos” is that their testimony probably did the most damage to her case because they were completely unbiased. Oh, and one of them was Kate Moss. #johnnydeppvsamberheard https://t.co/Q5bhQ1UbZr

sarah 🏳️‍🌈 @softlyemerging



this living legend I hope Kate Moss (a "rando" according to amber heard) is having a tremendous day!this living legend I hope Kate Moss (a "rando" according to amber heard) is having a tremendous day!❤️ this living legend https://t.co/OdeDpzfNFV

Tongo Bozzie🍹🚬°•.•* @Noneofthemknew1

Johnny Depp : character

Jury : swayed

Social media : bots

Witnesses : paid

Amber Heard : I'm perfect and everyone else is lying

I can't believe this person has been given a platform to insult the public and everyone involved in the trial even more. @LawCrimeNetwork Kate Moss : randoJohnny Depp : characterJury : swayedSocial media : botsWitnesses : paidAmber Heard : I'm perfect and everyone else is lyingI can't believe this person has been given a platform to insult the public and everyone involved in the trial even more. @LawCrimeNetwork Kate Moss : rando Johnny Depp : character Jury : swayed Social media : bots Witnesses : paid Amber Heard : I'm perfect and everyone else is lying I can't believe this person has been given a platform to insult the public and everyone involved in the trial even more.

ʀ @reaganmulan

#AmberHeardlsApsychopath #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeardCommittedPerjury #JOHNNYDEPPWINS why is Amber Heard acting like the jury didn’t hear weeks of her paid “friends” and “rando’s” testimonies, lying under oath against Johnny Depp??! why is Amber Heard acting like the jury didn’t hear weeks of her paid “friends” and “rando’s” testimonies, lying under oath against Johnny Depp??! 😭#AmberHeardlsApsychopath #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeardCommittedPerjury #JOHNNYDEPPWINS https://t.co/g1YQqfjxZU

GreenShades @GreenShades9



Sweetie, that "rando", as you say, is Kate Moss, who was called to testify after YOU brought up her name; which, based on Elaine Bredehoft's reaction, she did not like that you had done that.



#AmberHeard #JohnnyDepp #KateMoss twitter.com/j0hnnycdpp/sta… b ✧⡱ @j0hnnycdpp not amber “everyone is lying except me” heard implying that KATE MOSS IS A RANDO LMAOOOOOOO not amber “everyone is lying except me” heard implying that KATE MOSS IS A RANDO LMAOOOOOOO https://t.co/4CJK6ZJJdD Amber Heard: "...'randos', as I say."Sweetie, that "rando", as you say, is Kate Moss, who was called to testify after YOU brought up her name; which, based on Elaine Bredehoft's reaction, she did not like that you had done that. Amber Heard: "...'randos', as I say."Sweetie, that "rando", as you say, is Kate Moss, who was called to testify after YOU brought up her name; which, based on Elaine Bredehoft's reaction, she did not like that you had done that.#AmberHeard #JohnnyDepp #KateMoss twitter.com/j0hnnycdpp/sta…

During the trial, Heard had referred to an allegation that Depp had pushed his former girlfriend, Moss, down a staircase. However, Moss refuted Heard's claims during her testimony as a rebuttal witness for Depp.

