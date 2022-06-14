"She's completely delusional": Kate Moss fans slam Amber Heard for referring to Johnny Depp's witnesses as "randos"

Following her attorney Elaine Bredehoft's appearance on The Today Show, Amber Heard opened up about her defamation trial with Johnny Depp on the show. According to Deadline, the entire one-hour session of Heard's interview with Savannah Guthrie will reportedly air on June 15. Meanwhile, NBC has dropped some clips from the episode.
On Monday, June 13, the Aquaman star expressed her feelings about the verdict of the trial by the jurors. Like her lawyer, Bredehoft, Heard further claimed that the actor paid the witnesses brought by him for their testimonies.
In the full interview, Heard stated that she believed the verdict by the jury would impact the free speech of domestic abuse survivors in the US. Later, she reportedly also spoke about the differences between the UK "wife beater" libel case in 2020 and the recent defamation lawsuit by Depp.
What did Amber Heard say about Johnny Depp's witnesses in the interview with The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie?
In a clip released by NBC on Monday, co-host Guthrie asked Amber Heard about the potential reasons the jury might have had for not believing the actress. The 36-year-old Texas native said:
"They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, randos — as I say."
Amber Heard added:
"I don't blame them. I actually understand. He's a beloved character, and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."
She later also stated that the jurors did not believe her claims as the three and a half weeks of testimonies by Johnny Depp's attorneys had allegedly portrayed Heard as a "non-credible person." The actress added how the testimonies from Depp's witnesses conditioned the jury "not to believe a word that came out of my mouth."
In a preview clip, the Aquaman star further addressed Depp's social media supporters, who took multiple stances against the actress. The constant social media allegations and hate against the actress resulted in multiple hashtags, including #AmberTurd, and #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser, amongst others. Heard addressed this and said:
"But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."
Heard previously expressed her disappointment at the verdict. The actress stated that she was heartbroken over the decision of the jury despite the "mountain of evidence" which supported her. Heard also claimed that the evidence was not "enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."
Fans scrutinize Amber Heard for her "rando" jab toward Kate Moss in her interview
Following the release of the clip of Amber Heard referencing Depp's witnesses in the trial, numerous individuals addressed the statement on social media. Several pro-Depp supporters took offense to Heard referring to the witnesses (including British model Kate Moss) as "randos."
During the trial, Heard had referred to an allegation that Depp had pushed his former girlfriend, Moss, down a staircase. However, Moss refuted Heard's claims during her testimony as a rebuttal witness for Depp.