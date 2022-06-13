"John, thank God it's over": Johnny Depp's friend Josh Richman reveals Robert Downey Jr facetimed actor after trial verdict 

Johnny Depp received immense support and congratulatory messages following his legal win against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Among the many celebrities who celebrated his victory include Robert Downey Jr. The Iron Man actor reportedly called Depp over FaceTime following the end of the defamation trial.

Johnny Depp’s close friend Josh Richman shared details about the FaceTime conversation on a charity live stream that was scheduled along with a group of Depp’s supporters. The event was held for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Downey Jr. reportedly told his friend Johnny Depp over FaceTime,

“John, thank God it’s over.”

A spokesman confirmed to The New York Post that Johnny Depp was on a call with Downey Jr. after the verdict was announced.

According to Richman, the Edward Scissorhands star was reportedly “stoic” in his UK hotel room when his friends and staff cried and yelled in joy when the defamation verdict was announced. Richman also confirmed that English guitarist Jeff Beck flipped off the television screen.

Josh Richman reveals that Johnny Depp did not want to involve Kate Moss in the trial

Josh Richman shared that Depp had no intention of requesting his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss to testify in the sensational trial. However, things quickly changed as soon as Amber Heard shared her recollection of Moss being allegedly physically assaulted by Depp. The British supermodel appeared during the trial to confirm that the 58-year-old had never physically abused her.

Richman added that the model, who enjoys living a very private life was “pissed” and was “like, f**k this.” This is the first time the model has ever provided testimony in a court session.

Speaking about the same, Richman also revealed:

“Her [Moss] goddaughter was like did Johnny Depp push you down the stairs? She was like ‘no.’”

Depp's friend, Josh Richman has worked in minor television roles like 21 Jump Street, The Twilight Zone and Pacific Blue. He started his acting career in V: The Series. He also had a significant role in the 1986 film River’s Edge in which he played the character of Tony.

Since then, the Santa Monica-native has also acted in the movie Heathers, in which he starred alongside Depp’s former flame Winona Ryder.

As the defamation trial reached its end, Depp invited Kate Moss to see him perform alongside Jeff Beck at a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. This was just a day before the verdict was announced. Johnny Depp was not present in court on the day of the verdict due to professional commitments.

Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million after she accused him of domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed piece published in The Washington Post. Though the actor was not named in the article, his lawyers claimed that the insinuation took a toll on his career. Amber Heard went on to countersue him for $100 million.

Following a six-week long court battle, a unanimous verdict was announced in Depp's favor. Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages. The court also awarded Amber Heard two million dollars in damages as well, after she won one out of three counts.

