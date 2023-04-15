Where was The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 shot? Filming locations of the Prime Video series explored

Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, is back for its fifth and final installment. The series originally premiered in 2017 and followed the trials and adventures of a housewife named Miriam “Midge” Maisel, who accidentally discovers her penchant for stand-up and comedy and pursues it.

After giving viewers four amazing seasons full of laughter, the period comedy is now coming to an end with its latest installment.

The final season picks up after the events of the fourth season’s finale to follow Midge as she embarks on one last attempt to turn her dreams into reality and achieve stardom. Although Midge finds herself closer than ever to success, her dream still seems too far away.

As Midge navigates the stand-up comedy scene of mid-20th century New York, the aptly redecorated locales featured in the series make viewers curious about all the places in New York where the season was shot.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 was filmed in various New York neighborhoods

Filming for the fifth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel began in February 2022. The cast filmed for around nine months and in November, Rachel Brosnahan announced the same as follows:

"That’s a series wrap on The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. This thing was lightning in a bottle. A cast, a crew and creators who got to time travel for 5 years together. It changed my life. I’m eternally grateful. I’ll have more words later, but for now… Thank you and goodnight."

The majority of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 was shot in and around New York City. To bring alive 20th century New York, the production team redecorated various streets and locations across the city. The neighborhood and residential planned community of Battery Park City in NYC’s Manhattan borough was one of the main sites of filming.

The crew was also spotted filming in different parts of Brooklyn, including Atlantic Avenue and Court Street. The Grand Central Terminal at 89 East 42nd Street and the John F. Kennedy International Airport, specifically the TWA terminal, in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, were also some other shooting locations for the series.

The cast and crew also filmed the period comedy in the neighborhood of West Village, situated in New York City’s Lower Manhattan borough and the Webster Hall at 125 East 11th Street in New York City. One of the actual ice skating rinks situated in and around The Big Apple was also utilized for some shots.

Commenting on the finale, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino said:

"We don’t want don’t want to overstay our welcome. Midge has a journey she has to take. It’s the struggle that is fun [as opposed to] ‘I’m sitting in a penthouse and I’m really rich and I’ve got a lot of chihuahuas.’ We know emotionally where we want to end her and at what point we want to cut it off, we just don’t know how many episodes it’s going to take to get there."

Catch the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, coming to Amazon Prime on April 14, 2021.

