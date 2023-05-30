Ted Lasso season 3 finale: 3 big questions ahead of the wrap

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso is ending after a glorious three-season run featuring thirty-four episodes. The titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, has managed to win millions of hearts with his charm and positive outlook on life. Fans are saddened that the show is ending but are glad that they witnessed a beautiful story which involved Lasso managing a soccer team in the English Premier League.

Ted has seen both good and bad days. Along his journey, he made many friends who never thought twice before extending a helping hand. However, there are some lingering questions that hopefully get answered in the finale of the show.

The upcoming finale episode of the sports comedy-drama, which will be released on Wednesday, May 31, on Apple TV+, is titled So Long, Farewell.

Ted Lasso season 3 finale: 3 burning questions that deserve answers

1) Will Ted or Rebecca drop a truth bomb?

Rebecca just loves dropping truth bombs at the end of every season. In the finale of season 1, she revealed to Ted how she attempted to ruin the club from within. In season 2, she confessed to her shocking relationship with Sam. However, in the previous episode, titled Mom City, Ted played the Uno reverse card and revealed that he had something important to tell Rebecca.

It is speculated that Ted will want to go back to the USA to be with his son but to learn about the exact revelation, we'll have to wait for the upcoming episode to drop.

2) What will happen to Richmond after Nate's return?

Nate is finally back at AFC Richmon but it is still to be seen if this decision will help the team or cost it dearly. It looks like the players and staff members have forgiven him, especially Coach Beard, who hugged him tightly in the previous episode.

Everyone is aware of Nate's brilliant skills and tactics as he has proven his worth in his previous AFC Richmon stint and even in West Ham United. It remains to be seen if he can truly redeem himself this time around. Richmon is facing his former team so he might know exactly how West Ham play.

3) Will Richmond lift the EPL title?

Since we have been hinted that Ted will be leaving for his country at the end of the season to be with his family, the perfect ending for the show would be AFC Richmond living the coveted Premier League title. We are also aware that they beat Manchester City in the previous episode and will win the league if they win another match.

It looks like they will face West Ham next but an ending like this is too predictable. Surely the showrunners have something good planned for the fans.

Ted Lasso synopsis

The official synopsis of the Ted Lasso reads as:

"Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content."

It continues:

"Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports."

Alongside Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, and several others in leading roles.

