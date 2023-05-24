Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 recap: Were AFC Richmond able to beat Manchester City?

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 revolved a lot around mothers. We witness Ted and his mother sharing a beautiful moment. However, we also saw Jamie open up to his mother about the trauma of facing Manchester City. Thankfully, everything fell into place since Jamie played like the star that he was and led AFC Richmond to victory.

This episode of Ted Lasso was written by Joe Kelly and directed by Declan Lowney. Titled Mom City, episode 11 was released on May 24, 2023, on Apple+.

The official synopsis of the episode read,

"An unexpected guest has Ted on edge; when Richmond travels to Manchester for a big match, Roy and Keeley become concerned about Jamie."

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 recap: Why was Jamie afraid of facing Manchester City?

The episode began with Ted Lasso receiving a surprise visit from his jolly mother, Dotty. Everyone in the dressing room, including Rebecca, was pleased to meet her. She kept narrating stories about Ted, but most of them sounded made-up. While everyone was enjoying her presence, Ted was confused and wondered what the purpose of her visit was.

Isaac, Colin, and William approached Nate to rejoin Richmond, but Nate respectfully turned them down. Nate was now working at his girlfriend's restaurant, Taste of Athens. When the idea of rehiring Nate was brought to Ted, he said that he was open to the idea, but Coach Beard warned Ted not to because Nate had betrayed the team.

Nate soon got fired from Taste of Athens and realized that he needed to return to Richmond for retribution. Even Coach Beard decided to forgive him because Ted Lasso had done the same for him. In between all this, Jamie was fighting a battle with himself. Roy and Keeley noticed he was depressed and kept close tabs on him.

They followed Jamie to his home and saw him talking to his mother about Richmond's upcoming game against Manchester City, his abusive father's favorite team. The thought of facing them was making him anxious.

Roy and Keeley were listening to this from Jamie's bedroom, which they had broken into. In the heat of the moment, the duo got intimate, and Roy expressed his desire to be more than friends with Keeley. However, they were interrupted by Jamie.

During the match against Manchester City, Jamie showed his heroics and won the game for his team. Ted suggested Jamie forgive his father for his wrongdoings, like Ted did after his father killed himself. After the match, Ted went back home and saw his mother cooking dinner for him. Dotty finally revealed the reason for her visit: Ted's son in America missed him. Ted then got furious at his mother because she did not talk about his father's death. Neither did her mother seek help after that happened.

Ted even confessed that he was afraid to get close to his son because it hurt when he had to leave. Ted and Dotty then hugged and had dinner. She left the next morning but left a loaf of sunflower seed bread for his son. At the end of the episode, Rupert's wife, Bex, and her assistant arrived at Rebecca's doorstep to probably seek advice about her husband's cheating.

The next day, Rebecca had an important conversation with Ted, but it wasn't revealed what the conversation was about. Ted Lasso just replies to her by saying, "That's okay, I got one". The episode ends here.

Episode 12, the finale of Ted Lasso titled So Long, Farewell, will air on May 31.

