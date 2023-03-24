Who is Sebastian Lletget? Becky G’s fiancé cheating drama sparks hilarious memes online 

Sebastian Lletget, a football star who popped the question to pop star Becky G last December, is currently embroiled in a cheating scandal. The FC Dallas player is said to have strayed from his fiancee, which has caused a social media firestorm. While both parties remain tight-lipped, fans are buzzing with speculation.

As per Opoyi, the rumors of Sebastian Lletget cheating on Becky G started after a mysterious Instagram account under the handle @ja29poo made cheating allegations against Sebastian Lletget. The anonymous woman behind the account claims that she was with the FC Dallas player at a Madrid nightclub in February.

She went ahead and shared a few details on her Instagram stories to back up her story. The account also teased that it had evidence in the form of intimate photos and videos, though the woman behind the account claimed not to release them due to legal restrictions. The rumors have shocked the couple's fan base, igniting a flurry of speculation and concern.

Anthony @anthonykyaw Sebastián Lletget has *allegedly* cheated on Becky G. The couple just got engaged recently.



Lletget lost his spot in the USMNT, got bounced around by teams in MLS, and now about to lose Becky G is just over a year. The man is fumbling HARD.



Sebastian Lletget, Becky G’s fiance, is a soccer player by profession, who was born in 1992, and currently plays midfield for FC Dallas. Furthermore, he has been in a relationship with the singer since 2016.

“THATS WHY I HATE MEN”: Social media users share memes and reactions after rumors about Sebastian Lletget cheating on Becky G float on the internet

After news of Becky G being cheated on spread just two months after their engagement, the netizens were shocked and started getting defensive over the singer. It is known that the couple, who started dating in 2016, connected through a few mutual friends. Now that the cheating scandal has become the talk of the town, social media users cannot stop talking about it.

Here is how the netizens are reacting to the situation:

Fatima🪞YUYU DAY🥳 @hoseokslvvr Wdym becky g fiancé cheated on her??? THATS WHY I HATE MEN Wdym becky g fiancé cheated on her??? THATS WHY I HATE MEN https://t.co/YVyGWxY3xi

mara @PARKERSFlLMS wdym becky g got cheated on by her fiancé ??? wdym becky g got cheated on by her fiancé ??? https://t.co/jaKO90Nlgl

Riri⁷ ♡ @btsfairyluv BECKY G is one of the sweetest people ever she's beautiful inside out she didn't deserved to be cheated on at all fck her fiancé 🫤 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BECKY G is one of the sweetest people ever she's beautiful inside out she didn't deserved to be cheated on at all fck her fiancé 🫤 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jgBvXwAT1Y

leslie vega ❥ @xolesv what do yall mean becky g got cheated on ? what do yall mean becky g got cheated on ?😭

jas @bubuyeri BECKY G’S FIANCÉE CHEATED ON HER BECKY G’S FIANCÉE CHEATED ON HER https://t.co/9gXhkFUWT7

Melody⁷ @flwrprincekook WYM Becky g got cheated on?!?? How dare he WYM Becky g got cheated on?!?? How dare he https://t.co/48SLCFqqYY

MMBF @MariaMBrittof if shakira miley beyonce and becky g get cheated on what’s left for us mere mortals if shakira miley beyonce and becky g get cheated on what’s left for us mere mortals https://t.co/0jpHiVoWNg

Cel (Taylor’s Version) @6ixGodCel Shakira and Becky G both got cheated on I can’t breathe Shakira and Becky G both got cheated on I can’t breathe https://t.co/E7urcuqZbo

ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ @cyphertitties WDYM BECKY G GOT CHEATED ON??? WDYM BECKY G GOT CHEATED ON???

linnie !! @patinniex beyoncé got cheated on. shakira got cheated on. becky g got cheated on. good personality doesn’t work. good looks don’t work. MEN SUCK 🗣️ beyoncé got cheated on. shakira got cheated on. becky g got cheated on. good personality doesn’t work. good looks don’t work. MEN SUCK 🗣️

The couple was recently seen together at the 2023 Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty. However, at the moment, neither Becky G nor Sebastian has spoken about the whole cheating controversy.

Sebastian Lletget has eight international goals to his name

Becky was engaged to Sebastian in December 2022, and the couple publicly announced their engagement on Instagram with a bunch of pictures.

Sebastian Lletget, the Te Quiero Besar singer's fiance, is a seasoned soccer pro who is currently a midfielder for FC Dallas. He's a well-traveled athlete, having played for notable teams like the New England Revolution, the L.A. Galaxy, and West Ham United in the English Premier League.

Lletget's abilities have also earned him a spot on the United States Men's National Team, with his debut game in 2017, following which the singer expressed her support for the soccer player on social media by writing a message for him.

That’s not all. Becky constantly praised her fiance's success and celebrated with him, as the couple was also seen celebrating a major victory together when Sebastian’s team grabbed the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

