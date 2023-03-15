“Girl bye”: How long were Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens together revealed as netizens react to Oscars run-in video 

Ex-partners Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens are back in the spotlight once again after they ran into one another at the Oscars. The two were spotted while exiting the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Vanessa Hudgens passed by Austin Butler while he was posing for pictures with his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber. In a video posted by Entertainment Tonight, Hudgens seems to momentarily notice Butler before walking past him while seemingly engrossed in her phone.

As reported by PEOPLE, Butler also seems to notice his ex.

The Elvis star and Vanessa Hudgens began dating each other in September 2011. However, after more than eight years, the couple called it quits in January 2020.

As soon as the video by Entertainment Tonight reached social media, netizens started reacting to the run-in. One social media user hilariously said:

“She [Vanessa] was like: girl bye”

Twitter abuzz as netizens react to Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens' run-in

Needless to say, Butler and Hudgens crossing paths at the Oscar after-party soon spread all over the internet. Netizens had a lot to say about the duo not even exchanging glances and completely avoiding one another. Several social media users seized the opportunity and made hilarious memes based on the situation.

Austin @AustinPlanet Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens seeing each other on the #Oscars red carpet. Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens seeing each other on the #Oscars red carpet. https://t.co/QxUFYudIov

destiny🌙🪐 @destiny_myers99 That video of Vanessa Hudgens walking straight by Austin Butler lowkey hurt. They were one of my favorite couples ever. It’s crazy how people an go from lovers to strangers That video of Vanessa Hudgens walking straight by Austin Butler lowkey hurt. They were one of my favorite couples ever. It’s crazy how people an go from lovers to strangers 😭💔

liz @producerlizz biggest upset of the Oscars is Austin Butler not getting interviewed by Vanessa Hudgens on the carpet wow biggest upset of the Oscars is Austin Butler not getting interviewed by Vanessa Hudgens on the carpet wow

s @hvdgensempire Vanessa Hudgens completely ignoring Austin Butler just like the academy did Vanessa Hudgens completely ignoring Austin Butler just like the academy did https://t.co/mZfSJBx2bm

♰ @outtaminds vanessa hudgens is mother for ignoring austin butler vanessa hudgens is mother for ignoring austin butler https://t.co/9anln0ZdRi

However, many social media users also argued how it was normal for the duo to react in this way.

Relationship timeline of Austin and Vanessa explored: All you should know about the couple

According to reports, the couple initially met on the set of Disney's television movie High School Musical. It was speculated that Ashley Tisdale may have introduced them to each other. However, Vanessa Hudgens was already in a relationship with Zac Efron at the time, which continued until December 2010.

After her breakup with Zac, Hudgens began dating Austin Butler in 2011. The news of their relationship first emerged when they were seen getting cozy at Ashley Tisdale's birthday party.

From then on, they were often spotted together at events, most notably at the premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. Austin and Vanessa made their relationship official on social media when the actress posted a picture of them in August 2014.

Rumors of their breakup first surfaced in 2019. In January 2020, the couple confirmed that they had indeed separated, but they remained friends.

As of now, Austin Butler is in a relationship with Kaia Gerber, and Vanessa Hudgens recently got engaged to her MLB player boyfriend, Cole Tucker.

