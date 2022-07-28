High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Episode 1 Review - Beginning of a summer-perfect musical adventure

The highly anticipated third season of the cherished musical drama, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, finally made its debut this Wednesday, July 27, 2022, with the first episode dropping exclusively on Disney +.

The title of Episode 1 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 is Happy Campers. The highly enthralling premiere episode was directed by Kimberly McCullough. Zach Dodes, who wrote the episode, has done an excellent job of setting the tone for the Wildcats' epic summer adventure.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3's first episode, which debuted on Disney +, has already drawn a lot of praise for its intriguing new plot, alluring music, and compelling performances by the lead actors.

Below, we explore the ins and outs of the eagerly awaited premiere episode of the latest installment in the series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 3, Episode 1 Happy Campers : A review

Feel-good, breezy and quite vibrant

The first episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 kicks off with the Wildcat gang arriving at the highly exciting Camp Shallow Lake in California.

At the summer camp, they are later joined by Ricky. Nini, played by Olivia Rodrigo, appeared as a guest star in Episode 1. The Sour singer exuded a powerful and unique presence throughout.

The writers turn the spotlight on the dynamics between these characters and bring to light a few intriguing new characters like Maddox, portrayed by Saylor Bell Curda; Jet, played by Adrian Lyles; and Dewey Wood, portrayed by Jason Earles.

It is safe to say that it is quite refreshing to see the new faces from the very beginning of the beloved and much-cherished musical drama series. The entire episode is laced with all the good things about the beginning of summer.

A summer camp with friends, blossoming new romances, and the exciting arrival of a celebrity guest, along with the epic news of a Frozen musical production, undoubtedly marks the start of a perfect summer, one full of new possibilities and exciting beginnings.

The episode's director and cinematographer have done an outstanding job of providing the audience with a colorful, vibrant, relaxing, and feel-good first episode.

Enthralling music

From the very first episode of Season 3, the audience is treated to some really alluring, exhilarating, and nostalgic music.

With What Time Is It from High School Musical 2, Finally Free by Joshua Bassett and Shallow Lake by all the cast members, Episode 1 sets the bar quite high in terms of musical expectations from the upcoming episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3.

The songs are a perfect fit for the premiere episode as they set the correct tone for the rest of the season. What Time Is It is bound to take High School Musical fans down memory lane. Finally Free is a perfect example of why people love musicals, as it will make the audience feel warm and fuzzy inside.

Shallow Lake is like an introductory song for summer camp; it's catchy and it fits the feel-good and exciting tone of the premiere episode.

Thus, quite evidently, the music director for the episode has done a phenomenal job of generating a buzz among viewers.

Promising and engrossing acting performance from the cast in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Episode 1

Episode 1 starred Matt Cornett as E. J. Caswell, Dara Reneé as Kourtney Greene, Julia Lester as Ashlyn Caswell, Sofia Wylie as Gina Porter, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Carlos Rodriguez, Joshua Bassett as Ricky Bowen, and the highly acclaimed drivers license singer Olivia Rodrigo as Nini Salazar-Roberts.

In the Season 3 premiere episode, all of the cast members did an excellent job of portraying their intriguing characters and setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Matt Cornett's performance as E. J. is enthralling, as is his developing on-screen chemistry with Sofia Wylie as Gina. In the first episode, Joshua Bassett as Ricky also delivered an impressive performance.

From the scene where he finds out about Lily stealing his Beast harness to the scene where he decides to join the gang at the summer camp, his performance feels charmingly convincing.

Olivia Rodrigo, in her short but highly moving scenes as Nini, has also done a brilliant job of depicting different emotional aspects. Her scene with Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn is an absolute treat to witness as both the actresses delve deep into their characters and hit the perfect notes.

She is seen having a heart-to-heart with Miss Jenn before heading to Southern California. The scene is most definitely one of the most moving and inspiring scenes in the premiere episode of Season 3.

Don't forget to catch Episode 1 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3, which has arrived on Disney +, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

