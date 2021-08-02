"Complete trash": Olivia Rodrigo's Sour merch slammed for being low-quality, leaves fans utterly disappointed

Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour, on May 14th, 2021. Following the immense success of the project, the singer also released a merch line for the album.

However, fans were left disappointed after receiving the much-awaited merchandise. Several fans complained about the low quality of the products as compared to the ones promoted on the official website.

TikTok user Dani Smith, who goes by @fatttbaby, posted a video reviewing the Sour merch. The caption of the video mentions:

“Tiniest graphic I have ever seen??? Is that a sticker? Not the razor slices!!! Long and skinny?? Waited 2 months for this to come in the mail.”

Similarly, Twitter user Kirsten Cooper, also asked Olivia Rodrigo to change her merch, calling the new collection “complete trash”.

Hey Olivia. Please fix your merch!! This is insane. Every merch item people are receiving has been complete trash. It’s your responsibility to fix the problem! People are spending $$$$ to support you and this continues to occur. @Olivia_Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/sbXTt6tPYd — Kirsten Cooper (@KirstenLCooper) August 2, 2021

The latest drama comes a few days after the “Good 4 U” hitmaker came under fire for an AAVE controversy. The 18-year-old was recently criticized on social media after an old video of the singer using ‘blaccent’ resurfaced online.

Twitter condemns Olivia Rodrigo’s new merch line

Olivia Rodrigo turned into an overnight sensation when her hit single, Driver’s License, released earlier this year. She first came into the spotlight after appearing in the Disney + sitcom, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Her debut album, Sour, received critical acclaim and commercial success. However, the musician was recently criticized for the album’s official merch line. While the Driver’s License merch has been widely appreciated in the past, Olivia Rodrigo’s latest collection received negative reviews.

The majority of fans shared that the products did not meet their expectations. They mainly complained about the poor quality of the merch indicating faults in design, size, material and even correct spelling.

Certain fans also called out the merch line for late shipments and delayed delivery. Meanwhile, some even expressed regret about ordering the merchandise. Several social media users took to Twitter to slam Olivia Rodrigo's Sour collection:

I got my Olivia Rodrigo merch today and it was high key disappointing:/// it doesn’t look like the picture and sizing is definitely off :/// I’m sad now — harry styles simp (@harryplzmarryme) July 27, 2021

well my olivia rodrigo merch came in and they sent me the wrong shirt and these shorts are not the same as the ones on the website pic.twitter.com/jJHzsoUBRP — alex (@mysticaItime) July 28, 2021

Guess whose Olivia Rodrigo merch finally arrived, only for it to be the wrong item! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PD1MsfGHKl — Burning RED, Rachel ❤❤❤❤ (@RachPaintsthe1) July 29, 2021

idk why we’re not talking about how olivia rodrigo’s merch team has not said a word to the customers who have yet to receive anything after ordering a month+ ago.



“covid caused delays” okay? how? you are leaving us in the dark, girly!!!! — keenan 💗 (@gribbzy) July 30, 2021

the amount of people I seen complaining abt Olivia Rodrigo’s merch coming in looking completely different from the pics and being bad.. she’s going to get sued omg 💀 pic.twitter.com/chda56IM9h — ⭒☆━ Dee!! ↯ (@OKIMSINISTER) August 2, 2021

day 10384839293 of going on twitter to complain about my olivia rodrigo merch not being shipped. ships no later than july 23rd?? LIES! — mae (@sugarmamamae) July 25, 2021

WHO DO I NEED TO SPEAK TO FOR MY OLIVIA RODRIGO MERCH. I SPENT SO MUCH MONEH ON IT TO JOT EVEN GET AN UPDATE WHATS UO WITH THT?-?/?/ — nat (@Iivrodrgo) July 27, 2021

just remembered that i ordered olivia rodrigo merch in may and it still hasn’t shipped pic.twitter.com/JIQz5rErco — k 👽 (@brightcosmic) July 25, 2021

Okay…I just received my merch from Olivia Rodrigo’s shop and it’s…not good? Like, this was the shirt I thought I was buying and the one I got is bright people and looks like something I would get from summer camp 😬 It says it’s specifically vintage wash but I’m not seeing that pic.twitter.com/JoCTXf7JbY — Ash Stann (@ashtynwrites) July 31, 2021

olivia rodrigo really scammed everyone who got merch — claudia (@gardenscng) August 1, 2021

As criticism continues to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if Olivia Rodrigo will address the situation in the days to come.

