"Complete trash": Olivia Rodrigo's Sour merch slammed for being low-quality, leaves fans utterly disappointed

Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour, on May 14th, 2021. Following the immense success of the project, the singer also released a merch line for the album.
However, fans were left disappointed after receiving the much-awaited merchandise. Several fans complained about the low quality of the products as compared to the ones promoted on the official website.
TikTok user Dani Smith, who goes by @fatttbaby, posted a video reviewing the Sour merch. The caption of the video mentions:
“Tiniest graphic I have ever seen??? Is that a sticker? Not the razor slices!!! Long and skinny?? Waited 2 months for this to come in the mail.”
Similarly, Twitter user Kirsten Cooper, also asked Olivia Rodrigo to change her merch, calling the new collection “complete trash”.
The latest drama comes a few days after the “Good 4 U” hitmaker came under fire for an AAVE controversy. The 18-year-old was recently criticized on social media after an old video of the singer using ‘blaccent’ resurfaced online.
Twitter condemns Olivia Rodrigo’s new merch line
Olivia Rodrigo turned into an overnight sensation when her hit single, Driver’s License, released earlier this year. She first came into the spotlight after appearing in the Disney + sitcom, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Her debut album, Sour, received critical acclaim and commercial success. However, the musician was recently criticized for the album’s official merch line. While the Driver’s License merch has been widely appreciated in the past, Olivia Rodrigo’s latest collection received negative reviews.
The majority of fans shared that the products did not meet their expectations. They mainly complained about the poor quality of the merch indicating faults in design, size, material and even correct spelling.
Certain fans also called out the merch line for late shipments and delayed delivery. Meanwhile, some even expressed regret about ordering the merchandise. Several social media users took to Twitter to slam Olivia Rodrigo's Sour collection:
As criticism continues to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if Olivia Rodrigo will address the situation in the days to come.
Also Read: Fans call out Billie Eilish over her merch, calling it "too expensive"
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.