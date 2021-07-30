Olivia Rodrigo AAVE controversy explained as singer faces backlash for using "blaccent" in resurfaced clip

Olivia Rodrigo has landed in hot water after an old clip of her using "blaccent" resurfaced online. In the Instagram Live video, the 18-year-old is seen using an African-American accent while interacting with fans.

The IG live supposedly took place after the release of the singer's hit single "Driver's License" earlier this year. Twitter users pointed out that Rodrigo used several phrases and terms primary to African-American Vernacular English (or AAVE vocabulary) in the clip.

olivia rodrigo constantly uses AAVE and it is pissing me off. the blaccent… pic.twitter.com/R3RmcFdjs0 — GiGi (@beytilldawn) July 28, 2021

The above user also referred to a series of old tweets from Olivia Rodrigo to support the claims further. The Disney actor has reportedly used specific AAVE slang and terms to write some of her tweets in the past.

and if you think that’s all here is a bunch of tweets that make me cringe https://t.co/1n6Kdiq6l9 — GiGi (@beytilldawn) July 28, 2021

if you won’t shut it https://t.co/mIDpWRYLd9 — GiGi (@beytilldawn) July 28, 2021

Following the revelations, the musician was immediately criticized for her actions. Several social media users called her out for appropriating the African-American language.

Twitter slams Olivia Rodrigo for using AAVE terms and "blaccent"

The singer rose to fame with the Disney+ drama, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She gained worldwide recognition after her single Driver's License topped the international charts in January.

Olivia Rodrigo also saw critical and commercial success with her debut album, "Sour," released in May. She received further appreciation for her new singles, "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U."

The California native also earned a massive following on social media. However, recent revelations have seen Olivia Rodrigo face severe online backlash.

Several fans were disappointed in the teenager following her recent AAVE controversy. Critics flocked to Twitter to call her out for her behavior. Fans also urged Rodrigo to address the situation and issue an apology in public:

Olivia rodrigo aave sounds like this😭pic.twitter.com/ZIiBpORdyo — 𝐡 | 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐲 (@blackoutconfess) July 28, 2021

olivia needs to address her usage of AAVE, it’s made so many ppl uncomfortable and it’s not right for her to use it! we should hold olivia accountable for her actions and not ignore it or defend her! she needs to be educated on this. @Olivia_Rodrigo @KirstenS @KristenRondell — 💭 (@thinkerolivias) July 28, 2021

i’m disappointed in liv and i urge everyone, big or small platform, to speak up and hold her accountable. @Olivia_Rodrigo you owe black fans an apology. i will link the AAVE carrd in the replies. — franny (@jupiterliv) July 28, 2021

hey @Olivia_Rodrigo I know you’re not very confrontational and you like to stay as unproblematic as possible but please address this specific situation about your use of AAVE. many of your fans are counting on you to address it and it’s important. — samantha | liv, conan, lorde, taylor (@rodrighoevibes) July 28, 2021

ew i just saw the olivia rodrigo aave video and girl….i mean obviously it’s disrespectful, but on top of that it’s just so cringe like cmon now — worldofFashion (@fashionbabyluv) July 28, 2021

please take a look at this thread & hold olivia rodrigo accountable for using AAVE way too much /srs https://t.co/htGr6p1uPY — ًjems 🐘 saw bw x3 (@adhdfitz) July 28, 2021

This really is a thread of Olivia Rodrigo butchering AAVE. This is gross https://t.co/dvwnUWHnXf pic.twitter.com/NS5uoyqvWv — Something 🇹🇹🏳️‍🌈 (he/him/his) (@PersonThingy_0) July 29, 2021

this whole olivia rodrigo using aave excessively to the point where many people are uncomfortable because of it is very upsetting, i hope she addresses this issue and learns from her mistakes — sean 😺 (@femboyfriday_) July 30, 2021

really hoping olivia rodrigo addresses her use of aave :/ — erica ☀︎︎ 🍄 wants fear street moots (@Iesbianfier) July 29, 2021

please hold your favs and yourself accountable - continue to listen to the black community and uplift their voices. educate yourselves and others as well!! @Olivia_Rodrigo @LiviesHQ https://t.co/mzBT4WRSVK — ina | stream sour!!! (@good4liv_) July 29, 2021

I love olivia yes but she should be held accountable for her actions. Although she may mean no harm to anyone she has to apologize and reply to her actions #OliviaRodrigo — olivia rodrigo enthusiast (@cris_moment) July 28, 2021

.@Olivia_Rodrigo we certainly have not forgotten the situation. Please come and address it and apologize. — haleigh🔮 (@soursIover) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, a few fans came to Rodrigo’s defense, claiming the artist did not intentionally appropriate the African-American language:

now hold tf on why is buzzfeed attacking olivia rodrigo on using aave for saying "y'all" and "imma"



like babes that's just southern — kyla 🇵🇸 (@NlNARlVA) July 29, 2021

Just saw someone coming for Olivia Rodrigo for using AAVE and a blaccent, and if we shouldn’t look past any of that, why does Tasia Alexis get such a huge platform? 80% of her content she is speaking in AAVE with a blaccent. Why is that different? — rosie posie (@rtfrye) July 29, 2021

why is it when white people mock British accents it gets brushed off but when Olivia Rodrigo uses aave suddenly it’s wrong — fearlessly, ava (@ih3arttaylor) July 29, 2021

olivia rodrigo's use of aave is not good but i think a lot of ppl are just looking for a reason to cancel her tho — mariah. (@beatles_bian) July 29, 2021

I will not hold Olivia Rodrigo accountable abt aave



Bcs we're all just humans that came from two humans in the past we're brothers and sisters, then we're not allowed to use the terms in aave?, that's inappropriate we share everything in this world ONE WORLD ONE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/3V5FxeSgRZ — President Liv in Multiverse (@liviesfrvr) July 29, 2021

As reactions come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if she will address the controversy in the coming days.

Olivia Rodrigo was recently present at the White House alongside US President Joe Biden. She spoke on the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and encouraged the younger generation to get jabbed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer