Olivia Rodrigo AAVE controversy explained as singer faces backlash for using "blaccent" in resurfaced clip

Olivia Rodrigo has landed in hot water after an old clip of her using "blaccent" resurfaced online. In the Instagram Live video, the 18-year-old is seen using an African-American accent while interacting with fans.
The IG live supposedly took place after the release of the singer's hit single "Driver's License" earlier this year. Twitter users pointed out that Rodrigo used several phrases and terms primary to African-American Vernacular English (or AAVE vocabulary) in the clip.
The above user also referred to a series of old tweets from Olivia Rodrigo to support the claims further. The Disney actor has reportedly used specific AAVE slang and terms to write some of her tweets in the past.
Following the revelations, the musician was immediately criticized for her actions. Several social media users called her out for appropriating the African-American language.
Twitter slams Olivia Rodrigo for using AAVE terms and "blaccent"
The singer rose to fame with the Disney+ drama, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She gained worldwide recognition after her single Driver's License topped the international charts in January.
Olivia Rodrigo also saw critical and commercial success with her debut album, "Sour," released in May. She received further appreciation for her new singles, "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U."
The California native also earned a massive following on social media. However, recent revelations have seen Olivia Rodrigo face severe online backlash.
Several fans were disappointed in the teenager following her recent AAVE controversy. Critics flocked to Twitter to call her out for her behavior. Fans also urged Rodrigo to address the situation and issue an apology in public:
Meanwhile, a few fans came to Rodrigo’s defense, claiming the artist did not intentionally appropriate the African-American language:
As reactions come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if she will address the controversy in the coming days.
Olivia Rodrigo was recently present at the White House alongside US President Joe Biden. She spoke on the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and encouraged the younger generation to get jabbed.
