When do new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 air? Release schedule explored

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 27, 2022. The much-anticipated third season will continue the story of the beloved students in the show's fictionalized portrait of East High School. With a number of pivotal events unfolding in the previous season, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out this season.

With that said, read on to find out when the new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will air, and much more.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series release schedule on Disney+ explored

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The eight-episode season will follow the weekly release format, with the finale set to air on September 14, 2022. Check out the release date for the show's third installment:

Episode 1 - Happy Campers: July 27, 2022

Episode 2 - Into the Unknown: August 3, 2022

Episode 3 - The Woman in the Woods: August 10, 2022

Episode 4 - No Drama: August 17, 2022

Episode 5 - The Real Campers of Shallow Lake: August 24, 2022

Episode 6 - Color War: August 31, 2022

Episode 7 - Title Not Yet Announced: September 7, 2022

Episode 8 - Title Not Yet Announced: September 14, 2022

All the episodes are expected to air on Disney+ at 3:00 am ET. The new season features music from Camp Rock and Frozen, apart from High School Musical. According to teen magazine Seventeen, series creator Tim Federle mentioned that his personal summer camp experiences will have a major influence on the third season.

Several fans have also been discussing a possible love triangle this season on social media. With many exciting things to look forward to in the latest installment, fans can expect another memorable and entertaining season from the makers. Writers for this season include Zach Dodes, Natalia Castells-Esquivel, Nneka Gerstle, Ilana Wolpert, Jessica Leventhal, and Chandler Turk.

More details about High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series centers around the lives of a group of teenage friends in what appears to be a fictionalized depiction of East High School. The official synopsis of the series on Disney+ reads:

''The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. Things heat up AND cool down when they take on a high-stakes production of ''Frozen'' and film a drama-filled docu-series along the way. Will the Wildcats be able to show who is ''best in snow'' without leaving anyone out in the cold?''

The show features a number of talented actors in the main roles, including Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Joshua Bassett, and Matt Cornett, among many others. It will be helmed by Tim Federle, who is best known for his work on Ferdinand.

Don't miss the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+ on July 27, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far