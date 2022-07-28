High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Episode 1: Will Ricky join Camp Shallow Lake?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the much-watched and beloved musical drama series, created by Tim Federle, has launched its highly awaited Season 3, this Wednesday, July 27, 2022, exclusively on Disney +. The series has been gleaned from the highly celebrated High School Musical movie series.

The musical drama series stars the critically acclaimed songwriter, singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo as Nini Salazar-Roberts and Joshua Bassett, the fan-favorite singer and actor, as Ricky Bowen.

Other actors on the promising cast list for the Disney + series, include Matt Cornett as E. J. Caswell, Sofia Wylie as Gina Porter, Julia Lester as Ashlyn Caswell, Dara Reneé as Kourtney Greene, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Carlos Rodriguez, and several others.

Season 3 will see the arrival of some newcomers as well, entailing Saylor Bell Curda as Maddox, Adrian Lyles as Jet and Jason Earles as Dewey Wood.

The official synopsis for Season 3 of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, released by Disney Plus, states:

"What time is it? Time to show who’s best in 𝐬𝐧𝐨𝐰 in this unforgettable summer camp experience."

The first episode of Season 3 has been titled, Happy Campers. Zach Dodes has served as the writer for the brand new episode, while Kimberly McCullough has acted as the director.

Since the release of Episode 1, Season 3 has already started to create a lot of positive buzz among viewers. So, without further delay, let's dive in and find out the biggest highlights of the premiere episode as it is currently streaming on Disney +.

Some of the biggest takeaways from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Episode 1 explored

How does the summer begin for the Wildcats?

At the beginning of Episode 1 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3, the Wildcats, including Gina, Ashlyn, E. J., Carlos and Kourtney, are seen heading to have an exciting summer at Camp Shallow Lake in California for two weeks.

The gang is quite curious and intrigued to find out which mystery celebrity will be joining them on their musical summer adventure in the camp, and the mystery celebrity turns out to be Corbin Bleu, the beloved High School Musical alumni.

Upon his appearance at the camp, the celebrity guest declared that the camp will be doing a Frozen musical. Corbin Bleu later on revealed that he has no intentions of directing the musical but would rather shoot the rehearsal process for the musical and make an interesting documentary out of it, which he also plans to host.

In Episode 1 of Season 3, the audience also gets introduced to some intriguing new characters, entailing Dewey Wood, the director of Camp Shallow Lake, Jet, a new member of the camp, and Maddox, a Counselor-in-Training.

What does Ricky do?

At the very beginning of the first episode, viewers can witness Ricky getting ready to spend his summer with Lily and her family on a vacation. However, later on, he is seen discovering his stolen harness in Lily's possession.

Thereafter, he changes his plans to go on vacation with Lily and, instead, decides to join his fellow Wildcats at the camp. Upon his arrival at Camp Shallow Lake, E. J. and Gina looked quite astonished.

The other two highlights of Episode 1 of Season 3 were camp director Dewey Wood recruiting E. J. to direct the Frozen musical, and Nini embarking on a new journey to Southern California with her mother.

Don't forget to watch the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Episode 1, which is currently streaming on Disney +.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far