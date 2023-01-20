"A strict vegan": Bryan Kohberger Mad Greek restaurant revelation coincides with gag order update

On November 13, criminology graduate Bryan Kohberger allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.

While Moscow authorities have not yet disclosed a potential motive behind the slayings, People News has stated that he reportedly stalked his victims for weeks before the massacre, even going as far as to eat at a restaurant where two of his alleged victims worked. The deceased, identified as Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant.

Bryan Kohberger, who was a "strict vegan" according to the People News and the Moscow Police, reportedly visited the restaurant Mad Greek on at least two occasions.

In an interview with People News, an anonymous employee at the restaurant said that he saw the suspect at the establishment twice. The employee told reporters that while Bryan Kohberger had not behaved suspiciously, his visits were noticeable as he was vocal about how his food needed to meet his strict vegan eating habits.

Bryan Kohberger's eating habits

In an interview with the New York Post, his aunt, who chose to stay anonymous, told reporters that the suspect was not a normal vegan, as his eating habits indicate signs of compulsive tendencies.

His aunt said:

"(His diet was) very, very weird.”

She added:

“His aunt and uncle had to buy new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them. He seemed very OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder)."

In an interview with Newsweek, forensic psychiatrist Carole Lieberman said that Kohberger's veganism may have been related to other addictive or disturbing behavior he displayed, such as his heroin dependency.

Lieberman speculated that Kohberger's obsession with making sure his food had not come into contact with any animal products indicated that he may have been afraid of certain violent urges.

Lieberman said:

"He was not only vegan, he refused to eat off of pots or plates that had had meat on them. Psychologically, this represents his struggle against his cannibalistic urges."

She added:

"He was afraid that if he let himself go to taste meat once, he would become addicted to it—like he had become to heroin—and start killing and eating people."

If convicted of the four slayings, Kohberger could receive the death penalty.

Do the restaurant visits indicate a potential motive for the crime?

Many netizens have speculated that Kohberger's visits to the Mad Greek may have planted the seed that eventually led to the murders. While only two of the victims worked at the restaurant, netizens claim that a third victim, Kaylee Goncalves, would frequent the business. The fourth victim, Ethan Chapin, was in a relationship with server Xana Kernodle.

However, Moscow authorities have not confirmed the link between Kohberger and his alleged victims. The suspect was tied to the scene through DNA evidence, surveillance, and data records.

