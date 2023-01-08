“Not going to buy new pots”: Idaho jail will allegedly accommodate vegan diet for Bryan Kohberger

Days after Bryan Kohberger's arrest, his eating habits have become a trending topic of discussion among netizens and media outlets.

It was previously revealed by a former member of the Kohberger family that the accused killer was "above and beyond being vegan."

rey @exhaleholdtight This is Bryan Kohberger. He is a criminology graduate student at Washington State University.



This morning, he was arrested in connection to the University of Idaho murders. This is Bryan Kohberger. He is a criminology graduate student at Washington State University. This morning, he was arrested in connection to the University of Idaho murders. https://t.co/NIYmfF1A9A

Kohberger's alleged dietary choices have raised some questions, including whether the prisons would acknowledge and be accommodating towards his choices.

Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles reportedly told NewsNation that the Latah County Jail staff are going to accommodate Kohberger's needs to some extent, but they have no plans of buying new kitchen utensils specifically for him.

"...but we are not going to buy new pots and pans or anything like that."

Bryan Kohberger's former family member had exclusively told The Post that she found his dietary restrictions "very, very weird" and "above and beyond vegan." The aunt, who refused to identify herself, said:

"His aunt and uncle had to buy new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them. He seemed very OCD."

MearaOnTheWall @CremeDeLaCrime8

Where/what is the link to victim(s)?

#Idaho4 twitter.com/Angenette5/sta… Angenette Levy @Angenette5 Also, BK is a strict vegan and accommodations are being made for his diet at the jail in Monroe County @LawCrimeNetwork Also, BK is a strict vegan and accommodations are being made for his diet at the jail in Monroe County @LawCrimeNetwork PD confirms #BryanKohberger is a strict vegan. If he really made his aunt/ uncle buy cookware that meat wasn’t cooked in, would he really be going to restaurants such as Mad Greek?(Where they’re vegan friendly but have meat on menu?)Where/what is the link to victim(s)? PD confirms #BryanKohberger is a strict vegan. If he really made his aunt/ uncle buy cookware that meat wasn’t cooked in, would he really be going to restaurants such as Mad Greek?(Where they’re vegan friendly but have meat on menu?) Where/what is the link to victim(s)?#Idaho4 twitter.com/Angenette5/sta…

The alleged relative has claimed that Bryan Kohberger's behavior has worried his entire family. According to reports, Kohberger's stay at the Latah County jail has been otherwise ordinary.

Netizens have been wondering how Kohberger could kill four college students so brutally while being a vegan. Similarly, discussions have taken place on why he left Kaylee Goncalves' dog alive, and if it had anything to do with his dietary choices.

Bryan Kohberger was denied bail at his first court appearance on Thursday

Rose @901Lulu #BryanKohberger He is vegan. The girls worked at a vegan restaurant. The math is mathin today. #idahostudents He is vegan. The girls worked at a vegan restaurant. The math is mathin today. #idahostudents #BryanKohberger https://t.co/Si4F5NadZr

Following his extradition from Pennsylvania, Bryan Kohberger was made to appear in front of a Latah County judge in Idaho. At the arraignment hearing, he was read the charges against him, during which he reportedly remained "emotionless" and simply responded in affirmatives after each charge.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctorate student at Washington State University's Pullman campus, was arrested on December 30 as the sole suspect in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students - Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. If convicted, he could face a death sentence.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin Kaylee Goncalves' parents say they support the death penalty for accused killer Bryan Kohberger.

“If you want to play God’s role, you’re going to have to go answer to him.” Kaylee Goncalves' parents say they support the death penalty for accused killer Bryan Kohberger.“If you want to play God’s role, you’re going to have to go answer to him.” https://t.co/G3bMJp56Oh

At his first court appearance, he was denied bail by Judge Megan Marshall. At one point, the suspected mass killer was seen smiling at his attorney, Kootenai County's chief public defender, though the reason behind his smile is not known.

According to the Daily Mail, Kohberger's impassive facade broke for a minute when the charge for the death of Ethan Chapin was being read out to him.

SunnyAnderson (Taylor's Version😘) @SunnyAnderson I just read the entire affidavit for alleged murderer Bryan Kohberger, PLEASE never call this guy intelligent again. PLEASE I need the press to not use that word or any similar word to describe him. He's not smart at all and I'm so thankful he was caught. I just read the entire affidavit for alleged murderer Bryan Kohberger, PLEASE never call this guy intelligent again. PLEASE I need the press to not use that word or any similar word to describe him. He's not smart at all and I'm so thankful he was caught.

Kaylee Goncalves' family has demanded the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger if he is convicted of the homicides. Following the hearing, which was attended by Kaylee Goncalves' parents, Shannon Gray, an attorney for the family, told media outlets:

"It’s obviously an emotional time for the family seeing the defendant for the first time. This is the beginning of the criminal justice system and the family will be here for the long haul."

The families of the four young victims were seen sitting in the front row during the hearing, quietly wiping away tears as the charges were read. The next hearing is scheduled for January 12 at 10 am.

Josh Benson @WFLAJosh Affidavit showcases very detailed pings of #BryanKohberger 's cell phone, his movements and his relation to the house, his car, a grocery store and more. #IdahoHomicides Affidavit showcases very detailed pings of #BryanKohberger's cell phone, his movements and his relation to the house, his car, a grocery store and more. #IdahoHomicides https://t.co/6KIC0KvAY2

The probable cause affidavit, released to the public after Bryan Kohberger's appearance in court, provides a detailed description of how the investigators narrowed the search down to him, including DNA evidence at the crime scene, cell phone data, and surveillance footage of his white Hyundai Elantra.

Poll : 0 votes