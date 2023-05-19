Fact Check: Was Jimmy Kimmel fired from ABC? Viral reports debunked

Rumors about Jimmy Kimmel being fired from ABC have been circulating on the internet since April 2023. The false news gained traction after the host was cut off mid-speech on his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, by Guillermo Rodriguez, his sidekick, as part of a skit for the show.

However, this was just part of an act, and Kimmel was not sacked.

Much like other late-night comedy shows, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is a satire-based comedy series that features monologues, sketches, celebrity interviews, and musical performances. A significant part of the humor in the show is derived from real-life events and controversies.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! gag mimicked Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon's termination from respective networks

On April 24, 2023, Fox News announced that they had "parted ways" with Tucker Carlson Tonight's namesake host after a "mutual" agreement. Just a while after the news broke, Don Lemon took to Twitter to inform his followers that he heard from his agent that CNN was firing him.

Both cable networks released their statements in a news update within just minutes of each other. In his monologue, the 55-year-old host discussed the development, especially focusing on the two networks claiming it was a mutual decision, despite evidence pointing otherwise.

As part of a parody, the late-night show interrupted Kimmel's monologue by its own "news alert" led by Guillermo Rodriguez, who reads a mock statement by ABC announcing that they have "parted ways" with the host and wished him luck for his future endeavors. He stated:

"We have some breaking news. After 20 years on the air, ABC TV has decided to part ways with its host, Jimmy Kimmel. This was a mutual decision."

Rodriguez continued:

"And on personal note, I would like to say to Jimmy - don't let the door hit you in your a** on the way out."

After the news alert concluded, Jimmy Kimmel was back on screen, feigning concern and adding that it could have been a lot worse. However, many were left confused about whether he was actually laid off.

Why were Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon fired?

While the exact reason of Carlson's termination remains uncertain, many news reports suggest that Fox's head, Rupert Murdoch, and his son Lachlan, dismissed their extreme right-wing host after troubling material uncovered during the Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit.

The material shows private messages by Carson containing "highly offensive and crude remarks" which served as an eye-opener for the network.

Meanwhile, Lemon was fired after he made sexist comments about 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. On his show CNN This Morning, while discussing the age of politicians, Lemon stated:

"Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry... When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s, and maybe her 40s."

The statement left his co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins as well as those watching, enraged. Although Lemon apologized soon after, Variety, published a piece on the host detailed various allegations of mistreatment and misogyny by his peers and subordinates.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is currently not airing any live shows due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Poll : 0 votes