Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12, titled So Long, Farewell, will premiere on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, on Apple TV+ at 12 am ET. In what is considered to be its most hilarious and entertaining installment, season 3 of the show has managed to impress viewers beyond expectations. With the season finale coming up, fans can't wait to see a satisfying conclusion to the many storylines within the show.

Co-created by and starring SNL alum Jason Sudeikis, the show follows Ted Lasso as he is unexpectedly recruited to coach an English Premier League soccer team despite having no previous experience in soccer coaching.

The show has received critical acclaim from global audiences and is also the first comedy show to have been nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy awards. In addition to Emmy awards, the show has received Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 - Will AFC Richmond win the Premier League title?

At the end of episode 11, Ted reveals to Rebecca that he's got a "truth bomb" to confess, but before he could do so, the episode ended. Fans have since speculated that this is related to Ted's decision to go back to America. While it is unclear, whether Ted's leaving will mark the end of the show, fans are also anticipating conclusions to some of the other intriguing storylines in the show.

Following a similar trend from its last two seasons, season 3 finale is expected to drop some intriguing plotlines However, the biggest question that viewers have is if AFC Richmond will win the Premier League title. Season 3 teased that Ted might be leaving the job and going back to his home in Kansas. Since then, fans have wondered whether the season finale will finally see Richmond win the title, which would be the perfect swan song for the beloved character.

The synopsis released by the show has added even more fuel to the fire, which reads:

"AFC Richmond play their final match of the season."

The show's romances particularly have got the viewers hooked, especially one of Keeley and Roy. While the pair remained separated for the majority of season 3, the last episode saw the pair finally rekindle their romance, even though they revealed to the other team members that they're "just friends." Viewers are excited to see the fan-favorite couple finally reunite in the season finale.

Among other storylines that viewers should look out for include Nate's return to Richmond and Ted Lasso's own romantic endeavors. While the former storyline will see the ex-manager of the team make a return to AFC Richmond, fans have mixed opinions on this particular storyline, and many are unsure as to where this will pan out. However, the latter is something that remains to be seen given that Ted has always been romantically linked to Rebecca. With Sam's entry into the show, viewers are excited to see who Rebecca might choose.

More about Ted Lasso's synopsis and cast

Ted Lasso has managed to rule over television with its riveting and thoroughly entertaining premise with an exceptionally talented cast to add to its flair. The critically acclaimed sports comedy-drama series, which airs on Apple TV+, is all set for the arrival of its season finale this Wednesday and fans can't be more excited.

The synopsis for the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"An American football coach is hired to manage a British soccer team; what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for in optimism, determination and biscuits."

The show is host to many award-winning actors and actresses, including Jason Sudeikis (who plays Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (who plays Rebecca Wilton), Jeremy Swift (who plays Leslie Higgins), Brett Goldstein (who plays Roy Kent), Juno Temple (who plays Keeley Jones), and Phil Dunster (who plays Jamie Tartt), among many others.

