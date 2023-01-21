The Last of Us episode 2 first look, release date and air time

HBO's adaptation of the popular PlayStation franchise The Last of Us was an instant hit among fans when it premiered on January 15, 2023. HBO dropped only one episode during the premiere, keeping viewers in anticipation about what happens next in the sci-fi series.

With the release date of episode 2 getting nearer, we are excited to see what the series holds next for our favorite duo, Joel and Ellie.

The Last of Us season 1, episode 2 will be riveting

Let us recap

The first episode introduced us to the characters and set the scene for the events to unfold. It started with Outbreak Day in 2013 when the Cordyceps brain infection was spreading at a rapid rate with a high number of infections incurred. Joel and his daughter, Sarah, were living everyday lives in Austin, Texas, when suddenly Sarah woke up to explosions and chaos. Amid this, her elderly neighbor, Mrs. Adler, turns into a zombie-like creature and attacks her family. Joel and his brother, Tommy, kill her before she can attack Sarah. The three try to escape the city amidst all the chaos, but Sarah gets injured, and Joel carries her to safety. However, they are attacked by a soldier who mistakes them for being infected creatures and shoots them. Sarah didn't make it.

Fast forward twenty years later, Joel lives as a smuggler in a quarantine zone in Boston, and he and his partner Tess make an arrangement with the leader of the Fireflies to smuggle a crucial teenage girl named Ellie across the U.S. Ellie is infected, but she seems to be somehow immune. The trio begins their journey of adventure.

What to expect in the next episode?

The Last of Us Episode 2 has been titled The Infected. HBO has released a clip for the next episode where Joel and Ellie face several challenges and encounter the infected in their journey. We also got a glimpse at Ellie's past with Riley.

If HBO follows the structure of the game, then we can expect to see Joel and Ellie exploring the outskirts of the quarantine zone in episode 2, where they will face their first Clickers.

When does The Last of Us Episode 2 drop?

The Last of Us Episode 2 is scheduled for release on Sunday, January 22, 2023. The episode will exclusively drop on HBO and HBO Max at 9 pm ET. The entire release schedule is as follows:

Episode 2: Sunday, January 22, at 9 pm ET

Episode 3: Sunday, January 29, at 9 pm ET

Episode 4: Sunday, February 5, at 9 pm ET

Episode 5: Sunday, February 12, at 9 pm ET

Episode 6: Sunday, February 19, at 9 pm ET

Episode 7: Sunday, February 26, at 9 pm ET

Episode 8: Sunday, March 5, at 9 pm ET

Episode 9: Sunday, March 12, at 9 pm ET

Since the series is an HBO original, fans will need a subscription to HBO Max streaming service to watch the series. Plans for the streamer come at $9.99 per month with ads and $14.99 per month without ads.

Tune in to HBO and HBO Max every Sunday for new episodes of The Last of Us.

