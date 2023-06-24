Will Joel Die in The Last of Us season 2? Writer teases a tragedy

The Last of Us gained popularity after not only impressing fans of the game but also adding a new fanbase that wasn’t familiar with the source material. While the story was written and adapted to the game well, a lot of credit for the show also goes to its leading cast members - Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Pascal’s Joel and Ramsey’s Ellie shared an interesting father-daughter dynamic that became the highlight of the series. The show closely followed the source material and kept the core story the same. Looking at the success of season one, The Last of Us was renewed for a second season. However, in a recent podcast interview, the showrunner of The Last of Us said something that made fans worry about Joel's fate in the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from The Last of Us series.

The Last of Us showrunner and writer Craig Mazin addresses Joel’s tragic fate in a recent podcast interview

Joel’s death in The Last of Us 2 (Image via Naughty Dog)

In the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Last of Us showrunner and writer Craig Mazin spoke with Josh Horowitz, who asked him about Joel’s death in season 2. He questioned that since the game kills off Joel early in its sequel, will the series also give him a similar fate? Mazin gave no direct answer to the question. However, his following statement more or less confirmed Joel’s fate. Mazin said:

“I mean, I can’t tell you anything about that season. Joel dies? Okay. I’m not saying a goddamn thing. People will have to wonder. And you know what, good. Because here’s the thing. First of all, anytime you’re making… anytime you’re adapting something where there’s source material, there’s certainly an expectation that the adaptation will hit the main source material points and that is mostly what happens."

While Mazin didn’t directly come out to say that The Last of Us season 2 will kill off Joel, he did confirm that season 2 will continue to follow the game’s storyline closely.

Joel in The Last of Us poster (Image via MAX)

Hence, viewers should expect to see a time jump between the events of season 1 and season 2. Furthermore, Joel’s death might become very real in the next season as that’s what happened in the original game as well. Those who are unaware about The Last of Us season 2’s storyline might be shocked after witnessing the events of the first episode, which could end with Joel’s demise.

Why The Last of Us season 2 should not follow the game

Back when the game launched its sequel and killed off Joel in the beginning, the fanbase was completely divided. If the series continues to follow the game’s story, then it would risk a similar division amongst the fans of the show.

Joel and Ellie (Image via MAX)

Joel and Ellie’s father-daughter relationship was the selling point of the first season of the TV series. Taking that away in the second season would surely anger many viewers. Moreover, many of them might stop watching the series, which will result in a huge drop. Although it is wishful thinking on the part of Joel’s fans, The Last of Us season 2 should not follow the game.

Pedro Pascal himself stated that he isn’t emotionally ready to see Joel die in season 2, and neither are the fans. So, the staff of the TV series should instead come up with a different story that keeps Joel alive for the better part of the upcoming season. However, such a scenario might be unlikely, considering how closely the series has followed the game.

The Last of Us season 2 is expected to arrive sometime in mid-2025.

