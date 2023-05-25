Pedro Pascal reveals the full extent of his role in The Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal, who plays Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, recently revealed the full extent of his role in the show, particularly how much of the role required him to be physically present and how much of it was only voice-over work.

Ever since the series came out, Star Wars fans have always had questions regarding Pascal's role, especially whether or not he was in the suit while shooting had taken place, seeing as how his face was never shown most of the time during the series' run.

However, Pedro Pascal eventually revealed that his role as Din Djarin was quite limited when it came to the physical portrayal of the character and that there were multiple actors, such as Brendan Wayne, who had brought the character to life.

Pedro Pascal confirms that most of his work in The Mandalorian is achieved by voice-over, and only some of it requires his physical presence

Pedro Pascal says that his work as Din Djarin is mostly voice work with limited physical portrayal (Images via Lucasfilm/Getty)

During the recent Drama Actors Emmy Roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter, Pedro Pascal, who had been asked by his acting peers and the host about the extensiveness of his role in The Mandalorian and how much he had been inside the suit, confirmed that a major portion of his work playing Din Djarin was achieved by voice-over.

Kieran Culkin, who was also present at the roundtable, told Pascal that he had assumed that the latter had done both the physical and vocal portrayal. To Culkin's statement, The Last of Us star jokingly replied that the physical actors, such as Brendan Wayne, who brought Djarin to life, were "better" at doing it than he was.

TODAY @TODAYshow Pedro Pascal revealed how he juggles jobs on two of the hottest shows right now, “The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us.” What we’d love to know is how he also juggles being the Internet’s husband on top of all that! Pedro Pascal revealed how he juggles jobs on two of the hottest shows right now, “The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us.” What we’d love to know is how he also juggles being the Internet’s husband on top of all that! https://t.co/LnRJzQlnBM

Pedro Pascal, however, noted that he tried to be in the suit as much as he could when he initially began playing the character. He said:

"There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn’t up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it. But I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount."

Pascal added that he and Lucasfilm had figured out how to bring Din Djarin to life. He also claimed that the reduced stress of physically playing the character enabled him to go and pursue other acting roles.

elle ✨ (din djarin's version)🍄 @elliedjariin why do the clowns get so triggered when you say pedro pascal is the mandalorian whether he's in the suit or not 🥴 no one denies the work the other men do like they do with pedro like... he's the face, voice, and the reason the mandalorian is a hit- deal with it why do the clowns get so triggered when you say pedro pascal is the mandalorian whether he's in the suit or not 🥴 no one denies the work the other men do like they do with pedro like... he's the face, voice, and the reason the mandalorian is a hit- deal with it https://t.co/Ibo75pKMpR

Pascal then revealed that when it came to letting another actor play Din Djarin physically, he had to let go of certain elements of his role and let them make their own physical movements and gestures, which he probably would not do. To this, Jeff Bridges, who was also at the roundtable, responded by saying that actors are "part of a collage."

Pedro Pascal agreed with Bridges' sentiment and said:

"Yeah, exactly. But even so much as wanting your component of that to fit perfectly into the collage, you really have to give it all up."

Mandoverse Updates @Mando3Updates

They’ll get to Dave’s film and be like “wait he plays mando?”.

#TheMandalorian #starwars #grogu Ngl I find it funny there’s probably people outside the Star Wars fandom that have no idea that Pedro Pascal plays the Mandalorian because of the fact dins face is so rarely seenThey’ll get to Dave’s film and be like “wait he plays mando?”. Ngl I find it funny there’s probably people outside the Star Wars fandom that have no idea that Pedro Pascal plays the Mandalorian because of the fact dins face is so rarely seen 😂They’ll get to Dave’s film and be like “wait he plays mando?”.#TheMandalorian #starwars #grogu https://t.co/wEfQytQvBi

Pedro Pascal's limited physical portrayal of Din Djarin is quite interesting, seeing as how the character's face is covered by a helmet and not shown most of the time. This gave way for stand-ins and body doubles to help film scenes where the actor's face was not required to be shown.

Thus, this allowed Pascal to handle his other acting roles more comfortably as he did not have to be on set all the time and could provide the voice for the character remotely at his convenience. Pascal had been shooting for The Last of Us around the same time as The Mandalorian's season 3. So, Pascal's limited physical portrayal prevented the problem of scheduling conflicts for the actor.

Fans of Pedro Pascal can next catch him in Ethan Coen's Drive Away Dolls, which is set to premiere on September 22, 2023. He will also star in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's drama film Freaky Tales, which currently does not have a release date.

Poll : 0 votes