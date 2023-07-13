Star Trek: Picard receives several Emmy and Hollywood Critics Awards nominations

Star Trek has had a difficult time as a franchise recently, particularly Star Trek: Picard. Star Trek: Prodigy was canceled in June, Strange New Worlds is on indefinite hiatus due to the ongoing WGA Writers Strike, Discovery's last season isn't until 2024, and Star Trek: Picard completed its third season in April to mostly negative reviews. Lower Decks, it seems, is the only Star Trek series to look forward to that's set for 2023.

As much as Star Trek: Picard garnered severe negative reactions to its third season, a pleasant surprise arrived on July 12, 2023, in the form of numerous Star Trek shows being nominated for Emmys and Hollywood Critics Awards.

This may come as a surprise to some given all of the recent terrible news regarding these shows and the franchise, but it is a welcome surprise given how many shows have been canceled from streaming services.

Star Trek: Picard, among others, nominated for various Emmys and Hollywood Critic awards

The Emmy nominations

As the Hollywood Critics Awards have more nominations for the Star Trek series, the prudent thing to start off with is the Emmy nominations. The 75th Annual Emmy Awards nominated Star Trek: Picard for two awards: Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup.

The former nomination is for the episode Võx, which sees the return of the Enterprise-D starship and the Borg as threats. It has stiff competition with American Horror Stories, The Last of Us, Wednesday, and The White Lotus. The second award is for the episode The Last Generation, the finale of the show that saw all of the Borg onscreen, including the Borg Queen.

Lower Decks was eligible but not nominated for Primetime Emmys. Progidy is eligible for a nomination for the Children and Family Emmy Awards.

The Hollywood Critics Awards

Star Trek has a better chance of winning as a franchise at the Hollywood Critics Awards (HCA), where both Picard and Lower Decks have been nominated for eight awards in total. The award categories have been categorized according to the awards for which they are nominated, the series, and who or what is being considered for nomination.

Star Trek: Picard is being nominated for the following awards at the Hollywood Critics Awards:

Best Streaming Drama Series Best Actor In A Streaming Drama Series (Patrick Stewart as Jean Luc Picard) Best Supporting Actress In A Streaming Drama Series (Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine) Best Supporting Actor In A Streaming Drama Series (Brent Spiner as Data) Best Guest Actress In A Streaming Drama Series (Michelle Forbes as Ro Laren) Best Directing In A Streaming Drama Series (Terry Matalas) Best Writing In A Streaming Drama Series (Terry Matalas)

Star Trek: Lower Decks has been nominated for the Hollywood Critics Award for Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie. They both have extremely stiff competition, especially with Lower Decks going up against Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and Harley Quinn.

Regardless of how Star Trek: Picard was received, the fact that it has been nominated for multiple awards ought to please many Trek fans. The Emmy Awards will air on Monday, September 18, 2023 (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on FOX. No winner announcement date has been set for the HCA due to the ongoing WGA Writer's strike.

