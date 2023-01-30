Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer, release date, cast, and more details explored

Paramount+ dropped the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard season 3 at the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Lasting almost three minutes, the trailer shows Jean-Luc Picard calling his previous command crew of the USS Enterprise for one last urgent mission.

Season 3 is the final season of the TV series that has been bankrolled by CBS Studios along with Secret Hideout, Weed Road Pictures, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for the upcoming show.

The official synopsis reads:

“In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.”

The release date of Star Trek: Picard season 3 has been set for Thursday, February 16.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer: Starfleet might be attacked by an all-consuming darkness

The recently released trailer shows a frantic Picard calling on his old team comprising Geordi La Forge, Worf, William Riker, Beverly Crusher, and Deanna Troi to defeat a mysterious new enemy, identified as Vadic.

The 2:46-minute-long clip starts with Picard saying, “We fight or we die,” and through the entire duration, we see tense moments among the crew members as the Sir Patrick Stewart-led character announces that Starfleet might be attacked by an “all-consuming darkness.”

We also see that the trust Picard has in his mates gets questioned, which gets amplified when Ed Speleers’ unnamed character asks:

“Is anybody you know still the person you knew?”

The significance of this “life and death” mission is understood when William Riker, played by Jonathan Frakes, tells Picard:

“You and I have traveled to the far reaches of the space, but something’s different now..this is the end, my friend.”

Aided by an amazing background score by Stephen Barton and Jeff Russo, the trailer admittedly raises curiosity and gives hope that season 3 will indeed be a fitting goodbye to the fan-favorite series.

Meet the cast of Star Trek: Picard season 3 and more

Amanda Plummer plays Vadic, the villain in Star Trek: Picard season 3. (Photo via Paramount)

Apart from Stewart, Frakes, and Speelers, Star Trek: Picard season 3 main cast includes:

LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge

Michael Dorn as Worf

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

Brent Spiner as Lore

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

The recurring cast consists of:

Mica Burton as Alandra La Forge

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge

Todd Stashwick

Meanwhile, Amanda Plummer plays Vadic, the villain in Star Trek: Picard season 3, and appears fleetingly in the trailer. She is seen sending her army to attack the protagonists, and the trailer establishes that she’s no normal antagonist.

The final season will also star a few notable (surprise) guests like Orla Brady as Laris and Daniel Davis as Professor James Moriarty. To recall, Moriarty popped up in Picard’s October 2022 trailer for the first time since his apparent appearance in Star Trek: The Next Generation season 6 episode, Ship in a Bottle.

Rumors suggest that Moriarty might be back in the flesh this time, not in a hologram. Lore might have helped him get transformed into a synthetic body.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, directed by Douglas Aarniokoski, will hit Paramount+ on February 16. It will be a 10-episode-long edition.

