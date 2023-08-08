How many episodes are there in Only Murders in the Building season 3? Hulu's full release schedule and more explored

The fan-favorite trio including Charles, Oliver, and Mabel is back to entertain fans as Only Murders in the Building recently returned with a brand new season 3 on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, exclusively on Hulu. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the new season premiered with two episodes. Season 3 will comprise 10 episodes in total, similar to the previous two installments of the new. New episodes will release on a weekly basis, every Tuesday.

The show has received heaps of positive responses from both critics and viewers over the last two seasons. Only Murders in the Building is hailed for its thrilling storylines, humorous elements, and promising lead cast, which includes Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and creator Steve Martin.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale to air on October 3, 2023

Hulu recently revealed the full release schedule for all 10 episodes of the new season of the hit show. However, the platform has not yet announced the titles of the upcoming episodes.

Here's a closer look at the release dates of episodes 1 to 10:

Episode 1 (The Show Must...) - August 8, 2023

Episode 2 (The Beat Goes On) - August 8, 2023

Episode 3 - Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Episode 4 - Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Episode 5 - Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Episode 6 - Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Episode 7 - Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Episode 8 - Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Episode 9 - Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Episode 10 - Tuesday, October 3, 2023

What to expect from the third season of the Hulu series

The official synopsis for the new season of Only Murders in the Building, given by Hulu, reads:

"Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtain’s up!"

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is evident that the trio will be seen deep-diving into a case closely related to a Broadway show. A trail of complex mysteries begins to unfold when one of the lead actors of the show, Ben Glenroy, is found dead. It will be quite interesting to see if the trio will be able to get to the bottom of the case and find the main culprit responsible for the crime.

The cast list for the series' third season of Only Murders in the Building includes:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Andrea Martin as Joy

Ashley Park as Kimber

Jesse Williams as Tobert and several others

Don't forget to watch the first two episodes of season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, which are currently streaming on Hulu.