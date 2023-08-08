Will there be a season 4 of Only Murders in the Building? Everything we know so far

Only Murders in the Building turned out to be quite a surprise treat when it came out with the first season on Hulu. Fast forward two years, and it is one of the most-anticipated shows in the world. After a long wait, the third season of Only Murders in the Building premiered on August 8, 2023, bringing back the famous unlikely trio of Steve Martin as Charles Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora.

The second season had already set up a mystery for the new one to follow up on, much like the first season had done. So it inevitably brings us to the question of whether the popular mystery drama will return for another season with the trio still leading the line.

Well, the answer is a bit clouded right now as Hulu has yet to confirm a fourth season. But that does not necessarily mean bad news by any means. In fact, Only Murders in the Building has a high chance of returning if this season does just as well.

Only Murders in the Building may come out with another season

Only Murders in the Building can be classified as one of the shows that fall under sleeper hits. The Steve Martin-starrer did not immediately receive a lot of fanfare, but it steadily grew over the years, making it one of the most sought-after projects. It is fair to say that by the third season, it is one of the most highly successful shows on Hulu, making its renewal a very likely outcome.

Moreover, the current season was also renewed while the show was reaching the conclusion of the previous season, giving plenty of time to the creators to decide the fate of the fourth season.

Even if confirmation does not come before the conclusion of the third season, we may be able to decipher the possibility of a fourth season by looking at the third season's finale, which may leave yet another mystery behind for fans to ponder over, much as the past two seasons have done.

So in all likelihood, the news of a fourth season should come in the following weeks.

More about Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery comedy-drama television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, with the former also playing one of the main protagonists. The series began airing in August 2021 and was met with widespread critical acclaim.

Though it did not immediately become the most popular series, word of mouth, and a few Emmy nominations later, it also became a fan-favorite show.

The premise follows three strangers, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, whose keen interest in solving crimes brings them together when a murder takes place in their building. The synopsis for the series reads:

"Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth."

It continues,

"Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is currently streaming on Hulu.