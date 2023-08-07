5 true crime podcasts to check out if you love Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building, the fan-favorite mystery comedy-thriller series revolving around an unlikely trio starting a true crime podcast and solving real-life murders, is all set to make its return with a brand new season 3 this Tuesday, August 8, 2023, exclusively on Hulu.

Fans of Only Murders in the Building have been buzzing with excitement to see what new mysteries the Hulu series will bring to the table. The show has gained a lot of popularity, especially among admirers of murder mystery podcasts.

From shedding light on high-profile murder cases to chronicling cold and bizarre murder mystery cases, there are a number of true crime podcasts that will keep listeners biting their nails till the very end. These podcasts are the perfect match for those who love Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short.

From My Favorite Murder to Partners in Crime, a list of the top 5 true crime podcasts explored

1) My Favorite Murder

Arguably one of the most successful and arresting murder mystery podcasts is My Favorite Murder. It is the perfect blend of chilling murder stories and humor. Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff serve as the brilliant hosts of the podcast, which has gained a lot of popularity. So much so that it has now spawned a novel titled Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered and a live show.

It has a very dedicated fan following that has also coined a name for themselves: "murderinos". The podcast usually depicts infamous murder cases in a refreshing way. It is also perfect for beginners who are just getting into the world of true crime stories. Listeners can stream it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

2) RedHanded

RedHanded is a critically acclaimed and quite information-heavy true crime podcast that has been receiving a lot of positive attention from true crime admirers all around the world. The podcast is hosted by Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala. From serial killers to possessions, the podcast covers a wide range of themes, which keeps listeners intrigued.

RedHanded dives deep into the madness of the macabre and presents an array of witty and chilling elements to its followers. The hosts of the podcast have also launched a book of the same name that sheds light on the psyche of murderers. RedHanded can be streamed on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

3) Morbid

Morbid is a podcast that is bound to take its listeners on a bone-chilling and riveting true crime journey. Similar to its name, the podcast provides its fans with some of the most eerie and frightening cases in the history of horror thriller stories. It is hosted by the unusual duo of Alaina Urquhart, who is an autopsy technician, and Ash Kelley, who is a hair stylist.

Apart from all the heartwrenching elements, Morbid also gives several moments of comic relief to maintain the perfect balance for their followers. The hosts, Urquhart and Kelley, tell the stories in a raw and real manner, which makes them even more engaging. Morbid can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

4) The Truth About True Crime By Amanda Knox

A poster for The Truth About True Crime By Amanda Knox (Image Via Sundance Now)

The Truth About True Crime By Amanda Knox is another highly arresting crime thriller podcast that puts its prime focus on cases associated with astounding murders, vigilante justice, and many more. One of the most interesting facts related to the podcast is the real-life story of its host, Amanda Knox.

Knox was convicted as a murderer after she became one of the major suspects in the real-life murder case of her flatmate in Italy. The case was so unexpected that it shook the world to its core. The host spent a total of four years of her life behind bars at an Italian prison before she was cleared of all the accusations against her.

Apart from being the host of The Truth About True Crime By Amanda Knox, she is also an activist. Listeners can stream her podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

5) Partners in Crime

Partners in Crime is a relatively new true crime podcast. However, since its debut, it has garnered quite an impressive reputation for keeping listeners hooked on its chilling stories. The podcast is hosted by the promising Love Island hosts, Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore, who are also real-life partners.

The podcast unveils some of the most bizarre and cold crime stories, such as the real-life Thelma and Louise case and the story about the German vampire killers. The stories are told in such a way that listeners will be deeply captivated by them. Partners in Crime can be streamed on Spotify and SoundCloud.

Some other well-known and intriguing true crime podcasts include The Murder In My Family, The Apology Line, Serial, and Dr. Death, among others.

The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 3 will air on Hulu on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.