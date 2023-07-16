When a handyman named Robert Haney went missing from Susan Monica's farm located in rural Wimer, Oregon, in late 2013, an extensive search was conducted. The investigation led authorities to discover human remains, which belonged to two individuals. Part of the remains belonged to Robert while the rest belonged to a former employee, Stephen Delecino, who disappeared in 2012.

After multiple varying statements, Susan claimed that she fatally shot Stephen in self-defense, after which her pigs ate his corpse. She later buried his remains on the property. In Robert's case, Susan alleged that the pigs were disemboweling his body when she found him and that she only shot the 56-year-old to ease his pain.

Susan was later found guilty of murder, identity theft, and abuse of a corpse. She was sentenced to a minimum of 50 years in prison.

Signs of a Psychopath on ID will further delve into the murders of Robert Haney and Stephen Delecino by Susan Monica in an episode titled Having Breakfast on Him. The episode will air on Sunday, July 16, at 10:00 pm ET, and the official synopsis states:

"Investigators search a farm for a missing man and find a human leg bone on the property; the owner, Susan Monica, admits that her pigs ate her tenant alive, and he's not the only victim; Monica despises humans but loves her pigs."

A search for Robert Haney resulted in harrowing discoveries on Susan Monica's farm and unearthed a skeleton from the past

Robert Haney learned about Susan Monica looking for a handyman for her 20-acre farm in rural Wimer, Oregon, via a Craigslist advertisement. He started working there in 2013 after cracking a deal with her to "get part cash and be able to stay on the property." In return, he was to build a house from the ground up.

According to Oxygen, Robert enjoyed staying at the peaceful farm, but his family grew concerned in December after failing to hear from him since the summer of that same year.

On January 1, 2014, Robert's children drove to the farm to check on him only to learn from Susan that he quit four months ago. She told them that the 56-year-old "basically just left" and asked them to collect his stuff from the trailer.

Inside the trailer, the Haneys found their dad's leather jacket and his tools, and reported that "his dog was still running around." This discovery made them suspect foul play and they filed a missing persons report.

Susan Monica claimed she shot Robert Haney after finding him "being eaten" alive by her pigs

When authorities arrived at Susan Monica's farm to interrogate her about Robert Haney's disappearance, they found the land in absolute disarray with cluttered vehicles, debris, and makeshift structures.

Susan informed them that Robert worked there for six months, after which he got a worrisome call from a family member. Following this, she claimed that he started drinking heavily and displaying odd behavior. She mentioned that he then eventually left the farm.

While investigating the disappearance, officials tracked Robert's Oregon Trail Electronics Benefit Transfer card, which was last used in December 2013 by Susan at a nearby Walmart. This information was backed by surveillance footage from the store.

Law enforcement officials soon conducted a search at the farm and found a human leg in a catchment pond. When confronted with this finding, Susan told authorities that she found her pigs disemboweling Robert's body in the fall of 2013. She alleged that his guts were all over the place and that "he was being eaten, what I believed to be, alive," as per Oxygen.

After finding Robert in this situation, Susan reported that she shot the handyman to put him out of his misery. After that, she left his body in the pigpen, scooped up the remains after a couple of days, and dumped them using garbage bags. The farm owner claimed she did not report the incident to authorities to protect her pigs.

The remains of Stephen Delecino, a handyman who worked at Susan Monica's farm before Robert, were found burning on the property

Susan Monica then directed authorities to certain areas of her farm and asked them to look for the remains of Stephen Delecino, a handyman who worked for her at the farm about a year before Robert.

In her confessions, Susan mentioned that she accidentally shot Stephen during a physical fight after she found two of her stolen guns with his belongings. She claimed that after Stephen began chasing her, she shot him in the head and fed his body to the pigs before burying what was left of him. Investigators found his belongings and remains buried across the farm.

According to The Oregon Live, during the trial, a state police forensic anthropologist, Veronica Vance testified that Robert Haney's legs were dismembered using an ax. However, it remains uncertain if this was done before or after he died. Vance also stated that Stephen Delecino was shot at least three to four times in the head.

Susan Monica was found guilty of two counts each of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. She was also convicted on one count of identity theft. Reports state that Susan was sentenced to a minimum of 50 years in prison.

Learn more about the case on ID's Signs of a Psychopath this Sunday at 10 pm ET.