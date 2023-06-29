"Nothing adds up": Presumed human remains recovered from Titan submarine wreckage, leaves netizens in disbelief 

Nearly a week after the US Coast Guard confirmed the discovery of the Titan submarine's wreckage, reports of the recovery of human remains have emerged. The US Coastguard reported on June 28 that presumed human remains were recovered from the location of the shipwreck.

These remains will be transported to a US Port for medical professionals to conduct a detailed analysis.

The discovery of human remains in the debris sparked mistrust on the Internet. Under The Shade Room's Instagram post, users couldn't believe how quickly the coast guard found human remains despite the tremendous implosion and initial difficulty finding submarine remains.

Users were skeptical about the findings (Image via Instagram)

Notably, the Canadian ship Horizon Arctic utilized a Remote Operation Vehicle (ROV) to search the ocean bottom close to the Titanic wreckage to recover pieces of the exploded Titan submersible.

The evidence was brought ashore at St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada.

According to the US Coastguard presumed human remains were also recovered from the site. The Coastguard said in a statement:

"United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident."

Netizens critical of the presumed human remains recovered from the Titan implosion site

The Shade Room's June 29 Instagram post about the discovery of human remains received over 170,000 likes, with netizens debating their skepticism regarding the latest development in the comments section.

Users talked about how the Coastguard was able to "magically" find human remains despite not being able to do so last week. Some were critical about what they were going to do with the remains and others criticized the supposed social media experts for saying that there were no remains.

A few users were critical of the submarine tragedy receiving so much traction, over the news of a refugee ship that capsized off Libya's coast, killing hundreds of refugees.

Users felt like the capsizing of the boat full of refugees did not get nearly enough media attention (Image via Instagram)

Evidence to be shipped to United States port

Regarding the use of the evidence brought ashore, chair captain with the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI), Jason Neubauer said:

"I am grateful for the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths."

"The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy. There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again," he added.

It was a Pelagic Research Services ROV named PELAGIC ODYSSEUS that was used in the Titan recovery operation (Image via Twitter/@PelagicResearch)

The MBI will transport the evidence aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States, where it will be subjected to further analysis and testing. Evidence collection and witness interviews will continue, to inform a public hearing regarding the subject.

The identity of the human remains found is yet to be determined.

Pelagic Research Services @PelagicResearch TO ALL MEDIA: Our team has successfully completed off-shore operations, but is still on mission and will be in the process of demobilization from the Horizon Arctic this morning. They have been working around the clock now for ten days, through the physical and (1/3) TO ALL MEDIA: Our team has successfully completed off-shore operations, but is still on mission and will be in the process of demobilization from the Horizon Arctic this morning. They have been working around the clock now for ten days, through the physical and (1/3)

The company that owns the ROV, Pelagic Research Services stated on Twitter that they had successfully completed offshore operations.

