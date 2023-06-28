"So y'all taking chances huh": Virgin Galactic spaceflight cost leaves internet in disbelief in wake of Titan submarine tragedy

American space tourist company Virgin Galactic left netizens in disbelief after it announced launching its first commercial space flight, just days after the Titan submarine imploded with five passengers while taking a trip to the Titanic wreckage in North Atlantic.

On June 26, the company shared a press release that said that the Galactic 01 mission would take three passengers from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council into space. Along with them, five Virgin Galatic crew members - four pilots and one astronaut instructor - will also be onboard.

Virgin Galactic @virgingalactic



Join us on June 29 to see where curiosity can take us all, with our first scientific research mission crewed by the @CNRsocial_.



Join us on June 29 to see where curiosity can take us all, with our first scientific research mission crewed by the @CNRsocial_.

As per a notice uploaded on its official website, the space tourism company has priced this space trip for a whopping $450,000 each for future commercial space flights.

The press release state that the mission's objective is to "conduct a series of suborbital science experiments" during the 90-minute space ride, which is scheduled to launch on June 29.

However, the news of the space tourist company launching a trip did not sit right with some of the netizens as they were left in disbelief. One of them commented:

Twitter reacts to Virgin Galactic's commercial spaceflight

After the news of Virgin Galactic launching a commercial spaceflight for a whopping $450,000 per person went viral, Twitterati was shocked. Several users shared memes and GIFs expressing their shock on the initiative, which comes a week after five passengers vanished after the Titan submarine imploded.

Others raised their eyebrows at the price per seat and mocked spending money on something that could lead to a person's death.

B'nardo²⁰ @Bnardo20S *Virgin Galactic will take people on a space tour for $450 000*

Everyone thoughts right now :



Everyone thoughts right now : *Virgin Galactic will take people on a space tour for $450 000* Everyone thoughts right now : https://t.co/cWfIqionCC

BIG DURTY NERD 🫐🇨🇦 @bigdurtynerd Wait, wait, wait.

I just read that Virgin Galactic is sending 3 commercial passengers to space on June 29th.



Okay, did we just not do this, and the results were catastrophic? Are people really this bored and stupid? Wait, wait, wait.I just read that Virgin Galactic is sending 3 commercial passengers to space on June 29th. Okay, did we just not do this, and the results were catastrophic? Are people really this bored and stupid?

On June 26, the official Twitter handle of the space tourism company announced the names of the crew members that would be a part of the mission. The members are - Col. Walter Villadei and Lt. Col. Angelo Landolfi from the Italian Air Force, Pantaleone Carlucci from National Research Council of Italy, Virgin Galactic astronaut Colin Bennett, VSS Unity pilots Mike Masucci and Nicola Pecile, and VMS Eve pilots Kelly Latimer and Jameel Janjua.

The company's headquarters are located in New Mexico's Spaceport America. As per Marca, the CEO of Virgin Galactic, Michael Colglazier, said that the company offers two types of space missions - one of scientific research, and another for "private astronauts."

Virgin Galactic @virgingalactic Ciao,



Meet the crew from the @ItalianAirForce & @CNRSocial_. On June 29, they will take-off to conduct more than a dozen experiments in space, which will examine how microgravity effects the human body and other materials.

In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration finally gave the company permission to take paid customers on short trips to space. It made its conclusive test trip in New Mexico last month.

This is not the first time that space tourism has raised concerns among people. During a November 2014 test flight of Virgin Galactic's prototype spacecraft, one crew member was killed when the craft blew up over the Mojave Desert.

In April 2023, a rocket by Elon Musk's SpaceX blew up into a fireball when it tried to go into space for the first time.

