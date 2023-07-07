A Podcast to Die For on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's new thriller movie, A Podcast to Die For, is all set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The film tells the story of a young true-crime podcaster who gets involved in a real-life murder case, which changes her life forever. The official synopsis of the movie, as per LMN, reads:

''When a true crime podcaster stumbles upon an unsolved local murder, she quickly finds herself entangled in a deadly game of cat and mouse that exposes the horrible truth behind the killings–a truth that lies closer to home than she realizes.''

The movie stars Kate Miner in the lead role, along with numerous others playing significant supporting characters. The film is directed by Nicholas Humphries and written by Jessica Landry.

LMN's A Podcast to Die for cast list: Kate Miner and others to feature in new thriller movie

1) Kate Miner as Lacey

Kate Miner stars in the lead role as Lacey in LMN's A Podcast to Die for. Lacey is believed to be the podcaster who gets involved in a real-life murder case. The story focuses on how the incident shakes up her life as she learns some disturbing truths about the murder.

It'll be interesting to see how Lacey's character will be explored in the film. Viewers can expect an enthralling performance from Kate Miner. Miner has previously starred in Fifty Shades of Black, A Leading Man, Shameless, Life in Pieces, and many more.

2) Matthew MacCaull as Cam

Actor Matthew MacCaull essays the role of Cam in the new LMN thriller film. Apart from that, more details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a crucial role in the movie.

Matthew MacCaull's other notable film and TV acting credits include A Royal Christmas Match, Beverly Hills Wedding, Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited and It Feels So Deadly, and many more.

3) Claire Friesen as Valentine

Claire Friesen essays the role of Valentine in A Podcast to Die for. Apart from that, more details about her character are not yet revealed at this point, but fans can look forward to her playing a pivotal role in the story.

Viewers might recognize Claire Friesen from Spiderlily, wherein she played the role of Cora. She's also had minor roles in Debris and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, A Podcast to Die for also features several others in important supporting/minor roles. These include actors like:

Alisha-Marie Ahamed as Rachel

Sophia Carriere as Kira Tindall

Keisha Haines as Tanedra

Lisa Paxton as Julia

Natasha Richards as Chrissy

Bonnie Hay as a Doctor

Maria Herrera as a Detective

Alisha-Marie Ahamed as Rachel

Barbara Wallace as Helen

Andrea Abreu as Maddie

An official trailer or promo for the film has not yet been released by LMN, but based on the synopsis, viewers can expect an engaging character-driven drama that explores the ugliest facets of the human mind.

Don't forget to watch A Podcast to Die for on LMN on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes