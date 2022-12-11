A Royal Christmas Match cast list: Jordana Largy, Matthew MacCaull, and others star in UP tv movie

Alongside many other entries in the Holiday dictionary, UP tv's A Royal Christmas Match is all set to premiere on December 10, 2022, at 7 pm EST on the channel. The film will bring forth an interesting story involving a princess taking part in a cross-cultural college exchange program. It stars some great performers like Jordana Largy and Matthew MacCaull.

A Royal Christmas Match will try to defy stereotypical Christmas films with its offbeat storyline that has many great themes spread all over. The synopsis reads:

"Princess Camille travels to America to create a college exchange program and falls for professor Rhett, but when she discovers he was hired by her father to babysit her, she wonders if he cares more about her or his career."

All about the lead cast of A Royal Christmas Match

Jordana Largy as Princess Camille

Taking her place at the center of the plot, Jordana Largy will play the character of Princess Camille, who travels to America for a college exchange program.

Jordana Largy was born on September 20, 1989, in Vancouver, British Columbia. She has seen quite a bit of success in television from an early age. Apart from acting, she has also worked as a producer.

Her notable works include Rememory, The Haunting Hour, Fringe, Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Under Wraps, and Darrow and Darrow: Body of Evidence.

Matthew MacCaull as Ben

Matthew MacCaull plays the male lead opposite Jordana Largy in A Royal Christmas Match. There is not much available about his character in the film but it should be an interesting one.

Born on April 4, 1978, in Montreal, Quebec, the Canadian actor has always been lauded for his versatility and commitment to the roles that he plays. He is also an avid writer, contributing to both fiction and music in the process.

Matthew MacCaull has received top honors from the Leo Awards for his portrayal of Noel Winter in the psychological film Black Fly. His other works include Project Blue Book, My Wife's Secret Life, Never Kiss a Man in Christmas Sweater, The Good Doctor, and Beverly Hills Wedding.

Ashley Alexander as Teodora

Though nothing is known about the role of Teodora in the film, Ashley Alexander is a renowned award-winning actor and producer.

Born on December 9, 1985, in Sherwood Park, Alberta, her most prominent works include Netflix's Blockbuster, Hallmark's A Christmas Conventions, and Lifetime's A Deadly Surrogacy.

Apart from her acting credits, she has also won The Matrix Award for Outstanding Achievement in a BC Short Film at the Vancouver International Women In Film Festival.

Other cast members in A Royal Christmas Match

Other cast members from A Royal Christmas Match include Bronwen Smith as Angela, Patti Allan as Aunt Vinnie, Bruce Dawson as Lucien, Kyle Baker as Student, Nikki Chohan as Sarah, and Helen Dang-Pelham in an unnamed role.

The film is directed by Jonathan MacPherson with a script from Jennifer Edwards.

A Royal Christmas Match will premiere on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7 pm EST.

