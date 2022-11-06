A Royal Christmas on Ice cast list: Anna Marie Dobbins, Jonathan Stoddard, and others to star in GAF film

A Royal Christmas on Ice is a brand new and highly enthralling romantic-drama movie that is debuting exclusively on the popular GAF Network this Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET. It is shot in and around East Aurora.

Fred Olen Ray is the director of the upcoming movie. But that's not where his involvement ends. He has also acted as the writer of A Royal Christmas on Ice, along with Peter Sullivan and Jeffrey Schenck. Alexander Yellen serves as the cinematographer, while Christopher Cano and Chris Ridenhour have given their music to the movie.

The film stars Anna Marie Dobbins, William Baldwin, and Jonathan Stoddard, among others. Without further ado, let's jump right in and take a closer look at the lead cast list for A Royal Christmas on Ice.

Lead cast for A Royal Christmas on Ice explored

Anna Marie Dobbins as Abigail

Highly talented actress Anna Marie Dobbins is all set to play the lead role of Abigail in A Royal Christmas on Ice. She is best known for portraying the pivotal characters Lisa in Fatal Memory, Jennifer in Women, Daphne in Danger in the Spotlight, and Macy Williams in Dying to Marry Him.

Anna Marie Dobbins has also been a part of several other well-known movies, TV movies, and TV series, including Killer Rivalry, Mr. Birthday, Deadly Misconduct, The Wrong Mr. Right, Christmas Together, The Pom Pom Murders, Deadly Mile High Club, The Wrong House Sitter, My Crazy Ex, Evil Things, and more.

Jonathan Stoddard as Prince John

Critically acclaimed actor Jonathan Stoddard will be seen portraying the lead character, Prince John, in A Royal Christmas on Ice. He is best known for playing the roles of Cabana Boy Dave in Black Monday, Max in One Little Finger, Jonathan Lyman in Rome in Love, Sam Collins in Labor of Lies, and Gavin in A Sister's Grudge.

Much like Anna Marie Dobbins, Jonathan Stoddard has been a part of several notable movies, series, and TV movies, including The Beauty of Love, Killer Ambition, Last Night on Earth, The Wrong Prince Charming, The Young and the Restless, Await the Dawn, White Terror, Angels Never Cry, The Interview, and several others.

William Baldwin as Daryl Blake

A still of William Baldwin (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

Well-known actor and celebrity William Baldwin is all set to play the significant role of Daryl Blake in the upcoming GAF movie.

The personality is best known for portraying Zeke Hawkins in Sliver, Detective Max Kirkpatrick in Fair Game, Ivan in The Squid and the Whale, Mark Phipps in Adrift in Manhattan, Detective Hunter Rush in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Friar Hugo in The Broken Key.

In his acting career, William Baldwin has been a part of many noteworthy movies and TV series, including Welcome to Acapulco, Backdraft 2, Jock the Hero Dog, A Plumm Summer, A Pyromaniac's Love Story, Shattered Image, Primary Suspect, One Eyed King, You Stupid Man, Gossip Girl, Dirty Sexy Money, Northern Rescue, and more.

Other actors on the cast list for A Royal Christmas on Ice include Charlene Amoia, Mary-Kate O'Connell, Peter Johnson, Robbie Jarvis, Jessica Mosher, Christopher Collins, Peter Stickles, Alison England, Dennis DiPaolo, Philip Schaefer, Joshua Cole, and a few others.

The official synopsis for A Royal Christmas on Ice, released by IMDb, reads:

"Looking to escape his Royal life, a dashing prince comes to the United States to start a business in a small town in upstate New York and winds up falling for a former Olympic ice skater."

Since the preview video for the latest Christmas movie was released by the Great American Family, viewers have been quite excited to see how the upcoming movie will unfold. Don't forget to watch A Royal Christmas on Ice, arriving on Saturday, November 5, at 8 pm ET on GAF.

