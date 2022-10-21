Destined at Christmas cast list: Meet Shae Robins, Casey Elliott and others from GAC Family's Christmas film

GAC Family's new holiday flick, Destined at Christmas, will air on the channel on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The movie tells the heartwarming story of two strangers who are instantly attracted to each other when they meet amidst Black Friday shopping.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Great American Family:

''Kim and Theo meet in the midst of Black Friday shopping madness but there’s a definite spark between them. When a power outage causes some panic at a store, the couple gets separated.''

The description further reads:

''With Christmas coming, there should be plenty of distractions but neither Kim nor Theo can forget the other. Both yearn to find each other but how with so little information to go on? It’ll take a little Christmas magic and destiny to bring them back together.''

The movie stars Shae Robins and Casey Elliott in the lead roles, along with others in crucial supporting roles.

GAC Family's Destined at Christmas cast list: Shae Robins and others promise to deliver festive cheer

1) Shae Robins as Kim Fenech

Shae Robins plays the lead role of Kim in Destined at Christmas. In the film's 30-second preview, Robins captures Kim's vibrant and enthusiastic personality with astonishing ease and promises to deliver a memorable performance. Shae Robins' other acting credits include Identical Love, My One True Love, and Love in Aruba, to name a few.

2) Casey Elliot as Theo Hall

Casey Elliot stars as Theo Hall in the new GAC film. In the preview, viewers can see that Elliot's Theo is instantly attracted to a woman he met while shopping and desperately tries to find her whereabouts later. Elliot and Robins' chemistry is one of the highlights of the trailer. Besides Destined at Christmas, Elliot has appeared in several movies, like Retreat to Paradise, Out of Liberty, His Name Is Green Flake and many more.

3) Stacy Ann Turner as Sharon

Stacey Ann Turner (Photo by Dana Patrick/via IMDb)

Stacy Ann Turner appears in the role of Sharon in the movie. Details about her role are unknown at this point, but she's expected to play a critical supporting role. Turner has previously appeared in Mr. Earth, The Night Clerk, and Extinct.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, Destined at Christmas also features many others in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Eve Elliott as Ashley Hall

Brooklyn Brough as Mia

Carter Brough as Oliver

Pam Eichner as Catherine Fenech

The movie is written and directed by Brittany Wiscombe. Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a heartwarming romantic drama that presents a unique take on the love at first sight trope.

The trailer maintains a warm and lighthearted tone that fans of romcoms will undoubtedly enjoy. Viewers familiar with GAC Family's romantic flicks like The Great Christmas Switch, A Kindhearted Christmas, and Much Ado About Christmas will enjoy this movie.

You can watch Destined at Christmas on GAC Family on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes