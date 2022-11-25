Hallmark's new Christmas film, A Royal Corgi Christmas, will premiere on the channel on Friday, November 25, 2022. It tells the story of a prince who tries to mend his relationship with his mother and decides to gift her an adorable corgi. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Crown Media Press:

''Crown Prince Edmond returns home before Christmas to take the throne and brings a rambunctious Corgi pup for his mother. When he solicits the training expertise of Cecily, an American animal behavior expert, they both learn a lesson about what each truly wants from life.''

The movie stars Hunter King and Jordan Renzo in the lead roles, along with many others playing pivotal supporting roles. A Royal Corgi Christmas is directed by Clare Niederpruem and written by Erinne Dobson.

A Royal Corgi Christmas cast: Hunter King and others feature in Hallmark's new Christmas movie

1) Hunter King as Cecily

In A Royal Corgi Christmas, Hunter King plays the role of Cecily, an American animal behavior expert hired by Prince Edmond to train his corgi. King looks quite impressive and confident in the film's trailer as she tries to teach Edmond how to bond with the dog.

Apart from A Royal Corgi Christmas, King is best known for her performances in The Young and the Restless, Hollywood Heights, and Life in Pieces.

2) Jordan Renzo as Prince Edmond

Actor Jordan Renzo portrays the character of Prince Edmond in the film. Edmond wants to reconnect with his mother and decides to get a corgi for her, but training the dog turns out to be quite challenging. Renzo shares great onscreen chemistry with costar Hunter King and viewers can expect him to deliver a fine performance in the film.

Jordan Renzo's other memorable appearances were in Class, The Spanish Princess, Boys from County Hell, and many more.

3) Sam McGovern as Jacob

Sam McGovern dons the role of Jacob in A Royal Corgi Christmas. Not many other details about his character are revealed at this point. As an actor, McGovern is known for his appearances in The Queen V Patrick O'Donnell, and The Sleep Experiment, among others.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, A Royal Corgi Christmas also has various other actors in pivotal supporting/minor roles, including:

Frank Smith as Hobbs

Julie Lamberton as Princess Victoria

Susannah De Wrixon as Queen Portia

Shane Mark Lennon as Carrington

Sharon Coade as Lady Edgebury

Ern McGathy as Gwen

Hallmark released a sneak peek of the film, which shows a brief interaction between Edmond and Cecily as the two try to train the corgi. Cecily shares tips with Edmond on how to bond with the dog. The latter seems slightly clumsy and awkward as he tries to train the corgi he plans to gift his mother.

Based on the sneak peek and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a unique and intriguing story that explores themes of love, family, and human beings' relationship with animals.

Don't miss A Royal Corgi Christmas on Hallmark Channel on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

