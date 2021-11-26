'Royally Wrapped for Christmas' full cast list: Jen Lilley, Brendan Fehr, and others from GAC Family's holiday film

Royally Wrapped for Christmas is part of GAC TV's 'Great American Christmas' twelve-movie checklist. Premiering on November 27, the holiday film stars Jen Lilley and Brendan Fehr.

The film revolves around Lindsay Palmer (Jen), the NY director of an international charity organization, who is invited to the Kingdom of Veronia by the royal family. Palmer's encounter with the family leads to her finding true love with a prince (Brendan).

Readers can watch a preview of the heartwarming Christmas romance here:

Meet the cast of 'Royally Wrapped for Christmas'

1) Jen Lilley as Lindsay in 'Royally Wrapped for Christmas'

Jennifer Lilley is a popular face on the Hallmark Channel. Her recent projects with the network include A Little Daytime Drama and Snowkissed.

The American actress has also starred in several series such as ABC's General Hospital, NBC's Days of Our Lives and Grey's Anatomy.

Jennifer has two brothers, Michael and Ryan, and one sister, Katherine. She graduated early from the University of Virginia with magna cum laude honors.

Lilley is the co-founder of Christmas Is Not Cancelled, a charity that focuses on spreading Christmas cheer. This year, the organization aims to give 20,000 toys to needy children.

2) Brendan Fehr as Prince Aiden in 'Royally Wrapped for Christmas'

Hailing from Canada, Brendan is most popularly known for starring as Michael Guerin in WB's Roswell and Dan Cooper in CSI: Miami.

In 2008. Brendan won a Gemini Award for Hottest Canadian Male TV Star.

The 44-year-old actor has also featured as Jared Booth on Fox's Bones.

Brendan moved to Manitoba in 1990, where he was raised as a strict Mennonite. The actor went on to graduate from the Mennonite Brethren Collegiate Institute in 1995.

Fehr currently resides in Los Angeles, California with his wife Jennifer Rowley and their three children, James Olivia, Ellison Jane and Ondine Carda Kitty.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Royally Wrapped for Christmas also stars Meher Pavri (as Matilda Anand), Rachel VanDuzer (as Princess Dahlia), Connor McMahon (as Philippe), Gordon Finley (as a villager) and Carrie Marston (as an ornament seller).

The network has been celebrating the Great American Christmas event by releasing 12 films every weekend starting from October 30.

Royally Wrapped for Christmas is all set to premiere on Saturday, 27 November 2021 at 8:00 pm ET on GAC TV.

Edited by Siddharth Satish