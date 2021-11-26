'Angel Falls Christmas' full cast list: Meet Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes and others from GAC Family's holiday film

Angel Falls Christmas is part of GAC TV's 'Great American Christmas' twelve-movie checklist. Premiering on November 26, the holiday film stars Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.

The romantic comedy film revolves around a workaholic ER doctor (Lowndes) who struggles to balance her job and her relationship, resulting in a heartbreaking split.

Luckily, she meets an interesting barista (Murray) right before the holidays for some much-needed Christmas joy.

Watch a preview of Angel Falls Christmas here:

Meet the cast of Angel Falls Christmas

1) Chad Michael Murray as Gabe in Angel Falls Christmas

Chad Michael Murray as Gabe in Angel Falls ChristmasChad Michael Murray started his acting career almost two decades ago. The American actor is best known for starring as Lucas Scott in the CW drama series One Tree Hill.

Murray has appeared on several series, including Gilmore Girls, Dawson's Creek, Agent Carter, and Riverdale.

Chad's film credits include Freaky Friday, A Cinderella Story, House of Wax, and Fruitvale Station.

In 2004, there was a lot of speculation around Chad's supposed nose job. He cleared rumors by explaining the real reason behind the act:

"I got jumped in a Burger King when I was 18 and had my nose put on the other side of my face. It was three guys – what the hell was I supposed to do? The doctors didn't even bother running X-rays. They just reset it. But it wasn't a nose job – I hate the fact that people say it was a nose job!"

Murray's hobbies include literature and football. The New Yorker has three brothers, one sister, one half-brother, one step-sister, and one step-brother.

2) Jessica Lowndes as Ally in Angel Falls Christmas

Hailing from Canada, Jessica Lowndes is a renowned actress and singer. The star is well known as Adrianna Tate-Duncan from the CW teen drama series 90210.

Lowndes has appeared in several Hallmark Channel movies. The 33-year-old actress has also starred on Lifetime Channel's Too Close for Christmas, which she co-produced with co-star Chad Michael Murray.

Jessica runs a charitable apparel brand called Love Fights, curated to raise awareness and support causes such as the National MS Society.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Angel Falls Christmas also stars:

Samora Smallwood (as Dawn Jackson) Carlie Mantilla (as Angelina) Erik Hutten (as Elf Raul) Jane Luk (as Maureen) Joy Castro (as Stacy) Felipe Aukai (as Brian)

The network has been celebrating the Great American Christmas event by releasing 12 films every weekend since October 30.

Angel Falls Christmas is set for a Thanksgiving premiere on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 8 PM ET/PT on GAC TV.

