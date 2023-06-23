Lifetime movie Love at First Lie cast list explored

Lifetime's new thriller flick, Love at First Lie, is all set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, June 25. The movie centers around the life of a young woman who meets a charismatic but mysterious man on a dating app and falls in love with him. However, she soon learns a disturbing truth about him, following which she sets out to seek revenge. Here's Lifetime's official synopsis of the movie:

''Kate Burns is looking for the perfect match online when she swipes and meets Walker Stevenson, a wealthy jet-setting art dealer. After Kate falls for the dashing dealer, she learns Walker is a hustler who cons women out of their money. Now Kate plans for payback.''

Love at First Lie stars Lexie Stevenson in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The film is helmed by Amy Barrett and written by Adam Rockoff, Jeffrey Schenck, and Peter Sullivan.

Lifetime's Love At First Lie cast: Lexie Stevenson and others to star in new thriller movie

1) Lexie Stevenson as Kate Burns

Lexie Stevenson essays the character of Kate Burns in Lifetime's Love at First Lie, a charming and enthusiastic woman who ends up falling for a mysterious man she met on a dating app. After finding out that he's a hustler, she plans on taking revenge on him.

Kate is the protagonist of the story and it's her journey that forms the crux of the film. It'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the movie. Viewers can expect Lexie Stevenson to deliver a powerful performance.

Her other notable acting credits include The Young and the Restless, POV: Points of View, and Katie's Mom, to name a few.

2) Greg Kriek as Walker Stevenson

Greg Kriek plays the role of Walker Stevenson in the new Lifetime thriller movie, a charming young man whom Kate meets on a dating app and falls in love with. He's eventually revealed to be a hustler, and it'll be fascinating to watch how his character would be explored in the flick.

Viewers might recognize Greg Kriek from Theodore Roosevelt, The Holy Heist, Inside Man: Most Wanted, and Lake Placid: Legacy.

3) Katelin Chesna as Vivian

Katelin Chesna dons the role of Vivian in Love at First Lie. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a crucial role in the story. Kateline Chesna is best-known for her appearances in various other movies like Secrets in the Building, She Is Not Your Daughter, and Short Term 12, to name a few.

Apart from Kateline Chesna, Lexie Stevenson, and Greg Kriek, the film also has numerous other actors portraying significant supporting/minor roles, including:

Alicia S Mason as Carmen

Skye Coyne as Eliza

Jessi Laday as Sarah

Svetlana Rumi as Jada

Eugenia Tempesta as Lucy

Talia Asseraf as Abigail

An official trailer or promo for Love at First Lie has not yet been released by Lifetime, but based on the synopsis, viewers can expect an intense and atmospheric thriller film.

Catch Love at First Lie on Lifetime on Sunday, June 25, at 8:00 pm ET.

