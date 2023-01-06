Secrets in the Building cast list: Shemeka Wright, Kia Dorsey, and others to star in LMN's new thriller film

LMN's latest thriller movie, titled Secrets in the Building, is all set to air on the channel on Friday, January 6, 2023. The movie tells the story of a woman named Michelle and her daughter, Noah, who move to a different house after the death of Michelle's husband.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per LMN:

''Following the death of her husband, Michelle and her daughter, Norah, move into a new condo for a fresh start. They become fast friends with fellow mother-daughter tenants, Helene and Channing, which irritates the gruff maintenance worker. However, building contractor Josh takes a liking to Michelle, and the two begin dating.''

The description further reads:

''Meanwhile, Channing has taken Norah under her wing at school but has grown jealous of Norah’s popularity. Matters only get worse as Michelle and Norah are threatened with increasing intensity. Certain someone will do whatever it takes to get them out of the building, Michelle and Norah work together to figure out who has been targeting them, not realizing just how close the culprit has been all along.''

The movie stars Shemeka Wright in the lead role, along with various others portraying key supporting roles. Secrets in the Building is helmed by Doug Campbell and written by Barbara Arsenault and Maninder Chana.

Secrets in the Building cast: Shemeka Wright and others to feature in new LMN thriller movie

1) Shemeka Wright as Michelle Green

Shemeka Wright portrays the lead role of Michelle in Secrets in the Building. Based on the synopsis, Michelle, the film's protagonist, tries to build a new life with her daughter after her husband's death. Wright looks brilliant in the movie's trailer and promises to deliver a powerful performance in the film.

Apart from Secrets in the Building, Shemeka Wright is known for her performance in Two Christmases. She also reportedly appeared briefly in an episode of Marvel's Luke Cage.

2) Kia Dorsey as Norah Green

Kia Dorsey dons the role of Norah Green in Secrets in the Building. Along with Shemeka Wright, Dorsey plays a pivotal role in the storyline as Michelle's daughter. She looks pretty impressive in the film's trailer, and fans can expect a memorable performance from the talented actress.

Kia Dorsey has previously appeared in quite a few movies and shows over the years, like Dear Chickens, Silvertone, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, and Ray Donovan, to name a few.

3) Katelin Chesna as Helene Mathieson

Actress Katelin Chesna stars as Helene Mathieson in Lifetime's Secrets in the Building. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but she's expected to play an important role in the movie. Chesna's other notable acting credits include She Is Not Your Daughter, The Zodiac, and Short Term 12, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the new thriller film also stars many others in pivotal supporting/minor roles:

Justin Berti as Josh

Tori Griffith as Channing Mathieson

Allison Ye as Amanda

Noah Fearnley as Aiden

Rob LaColla Jr. as Officer Evans

The trailer promises a lot of drama, and fans can expect another gripping thriller similar to the network's other popular movies like Engaged to be Murdered and Temptation Under the Sun.

Don't forget to watch Secrets in the Building on LMN on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

