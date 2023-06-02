Lifetime movie Danger Below Deck cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller flick, Danger Below Deck, is all set to air on the channel on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The movie centers around two influencers who set out on a cruise trip. However, their vacation soon turns into an absolute nightmare as they find themselves fighting for their lives. Take a look at Lifetime's official description of the film:

''Two influencers find themselves on a luxury cruise through the Caribbean and South Pacific. But when their dream vacation turns into a nightmare, they’ll need to do whatever it takes to stay together… and to stay alive.''

The movie stars Katherine McNamara and Jasmine Sky Sarin in the lead roles, alongside numerous others playing crucial supporting characters. It is directed by Vic Sarin, with Ben Johnstone, Annelies Kavan, and Sarin seving as writers.

Lifetime's Danger Below Deck cast list: Katherine McNamara and others to feature in new thriller movie

1) Katherine McNamara as Chloe

Katherine McNamara stars in one of the main roles as Chloe in Lifetime's Danger Below Deck. Chloe is reportedly one of the influencers who gets trapped on the cruise along with her best friend

Based on the synopsis, it'll be interesting to see how Katherine McNamara's character will be explored and viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the film. McNamara's other notable film and TV acting credits include Walker: Independence, Untitled Horror Movie, and The Stand, among many more.

2) Jasmine Sky Sarin as Melanie

Jasmine Sky Sarin portrays the character of Melanie in the new Lifetime thriller film. She's expected to play the role of Chloe's best friend who's with her on the cruise. Chloe and Melanie are reportedly the two lead characters in the film and their nightmare cruise journey forms the crux of the story.

Jasmine Sky Sarin has previously appeared in Perfect High, A Sister's Nightmare, and A Mother's Nightmare, among many more.

3) Kwame Onwuachi as Carl

Kwame Onwuachi essays the role of Carl in Danger Below Deck. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to his character are revealed at this point, but fans can look forward to him playing a significant role in the plot.

Kwame Onwuachi is known for his work as a writer on Notes From a Young Black Chef. He's also appeared as a judge on Chopped Next Gen and Top Chef Amateurs.

Apart from Katherine McNamara, Jasmine Sky Sarin, and Kwame Onwuachi, the movie also stars many others who play pivotal supporting/minor characters like:

Armand Assante as Ernie

Eric Bruneau as Jules

Patch May as Issac

Marshall Bingham as Bradley

An official trailer for Danger Below Deck has not yet been released by Lifetime, but based on the official synopsis, viewers can look forward to a haunting character-driven film that explores some of the ugliest facets of human nature. Viewers who enjoyed movies like Spinning Out of Control and You'll Never Leave Me should certainly check this one out.

Don't forget to catch Danger Below Deck, aka Sugar, on Lifetime on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

