Lifetime movie Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story cast list explored

The upcoming Lifetime film, Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, will air on the channel on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The movie centers around a veteran reality TV star whose life takes a shocking turn after certain unpleasant family secrets are revealed. Take a look at Lifetime's official synopsis of the movie:

''The story of Bertie, an aging matriarch and reality television star whose carefully constructed world starts to crumble–like the baked goods that catapulted her to fame–when family secrets are brought to light. To see the truth and salvage her legacy, Bertie must let go of the pride that estranged her from her late college-dropout daughter.''

The description further states,

''A pride that prevents Bertie from seeing her son Gabe as the thieving opportunist he is and her granddaughter Ella as just a lost twenty-something trying to build up her life after some missteps–not someone to hold in contempt. Pride brought Bertie up the climb, but it also made her blind–it’s time for her to see or face the consequences.''

Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story features Keeya King in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying pivotal supporting characters. The film is directed by Troy Scott and written by Felicia Brooker.

Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story cast list: Stephanie Mills and others to star in new Lifetime thriller

1) Stephanie Mills as Bertie

Stephanie Mills portrays the lead role of Bertie in Lifetime's Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. Bertie used to be a popular reality TV star whose life has taken a shocking turn after she discovers certain disturbing truths pertaining to her family.

Bertie is the protagonist of the film and Mills perfectly embodies her traits in the film's trailer. Viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the film. Mills is a noted singer who's released several acclaimed albums over the years like What Cha Gonna Do with My Lovin and Sweet Sensation.

2) Keeya King as Ella Boudreaux

Keeya King dons the role of Ella Boudreaux in the latest Lifetime thriller flick. Ella is Bertie's granddaughter with whom she's trying to establish a relationship. Based on the trailer, Keeya seems to be playing an important role in the story, and it'll be interesting to see how her character pans out in the movie.

Apart from Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, Keeya King has starred in Detective Knight: Rogue, Yellowjackets, and Batwoman, to name a few.

3) Thomas Miles as Gabe Moore

Actor Thomas Miles essays the role of Gabe Moore in Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. He is Bertie's estranged son with whom she tries to reconnect with. Not many other details regarding his character are known at this point. Thomas Miles' other notable acting credits include The Missing, Baggage Claim, He Say, She Say, But What Does God Say?, and many more.

Apart from Stephanie Mills, Keeya King, and Thomas Miles, the movie also stars several others in pivotal supporting/minor roles, including:

Jaime M. Callica

Jason Tremblay

Zavien Garrett

Lesley Mirza

You can watch Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story on Lifetime on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

